Queen's Club Championship & WTA Birmingham predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Outsider Rune offers value

Last year's finalists Carlos Alcaraz and Alex De Minaur lead the way in the betting for the 2024 Queen's Club Championship but it could pay to look beyond the obvious as the grass-court season continues.

Alcaraz has been catching his breath in the last week after winning his maiden French Open title at the expense of Alex Zverev in a thrilling final this month.

But the Spaniard is also adept on the grass courts having won at both Queen's and Wimbledon in 2023.

It is no surprise, therefore, to see him priced at a shade of odds-against to retain his Queen's title this week but he is short enough and Holger Rune could instead give punters a run for their money.

Rune was a semi-finalist at Queen's last year, taking down Maxime Cressy and Lorenzo Musetti before defeat to De Minaur.

And while the Dane can be a danger on grass - he was also a Wimbledon quarter-finalist last season - he showed promise at the French Open earlier this month.

Seeded 13th, Rune took finalist Zverev to five sets in the fourth round and he knows how to trouble top players.

Rune is stationed in the bottom half of the draw at the Queen's Club Championship, meaning he will avoid top seed Alcaraz.

Taylor Fritz could await him in the quarter-finals, while De Minaur is a potential semi-final opponent but Rune is capable of beating both players and he could be in for a deep run in London.

Katie Boulter captured her first WTA title at the Rothesay Open Nottingham last year and she could rise to the top in another grass-court event at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham.

Boulter is fresh from booking her place in the final of the Nottingham Open again this year, beating compatriot Emma Raducanu in three sets in the semi-finals.

And after she is done with the final, she will turn her attention to the Birmingham tournament, in which she could be a serious threat as well.

Boulter took down fellow Britons Heather Watson and Jodie Burrage en route to her Nottingham success in 2023 and she has since gone from strength to strength on the WTA tour.

She broke into the top 30 in March after claiming her first WTA 500 title at the San Diego Open and she represents a value pick to start her grass-court season with a title triumph.

