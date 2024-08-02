Olympics women's singles final match predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Zheng primed to take gold

Where to watch Olympics women's tennis gold medal match

Eurosport 3 & Discovery+ from 11am

Best bet

Qinwen Zheng to win 2-1

1pt 29-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Olympics women's tennis final prediction

The Olympics women's tennis singles final takes place in Paris on Saturday and the biggest shock is that Iga Swiatek will not be involved.

Clay-court specialist Swiatek had not lost a singles contest at Roland Garros since 2021 before this summer's Olympics, but she was ruthlessly dispatched in her semi-final by Chinese ace Qinwen Zheng on Thursday.

Zheng won 6-2 7-5 to snap Swiatek's 25-match winning streak on the Paris clay and will lock horns with Donna Vekic of Croatia in the gold medal match.

The 21-year-old from China has already ensured she will be the first Chinese player to win an Olympic medal in singles and she is worth backing to get over the line in the final with Vekic.

Her Croatian counterpart deserves credit for her 6-4 6-0 thrashing of Anna Schmiedlova in her semi-final, but Vekic is more of a grass-court player, and the French Open has traditionally been her weakest Grand Slam.

Zheng, meanwhile, warmed up for the Olympics with a clay-court title at the Palermo Ladies Open and dropped just one set en route to that title.

Having reached the Australian Open final at the start of the year, Zheng looks ready to take the next step in her career by claiming gold, but Vekic is experienced and can at least take it to three sets.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.