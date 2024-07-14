Hamburg Open & WTA Palermo Ladies Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Baez provides value in Germany

Where to watch Hamburg Open & WTA Palermo Ladies Open

Hamburg Open

Sky Sports and Tennis TV from 9.30am Monday

WTA Palermo Ladies Open

Sky Sports and Tennis TV from 9.30am Monday

Best bets

Sebastian Baez to win Hamburg Open

1pt each-way 14-1 general

Qinwen Zhang to win WTA Palermo Ladies Open

2pts 11-5 general

Hamburg Open & WTA Palermo Ladies Open previews

After the thrills and spills of Wimbledon, the ATP action moves from grass to clay for the Hamburg Open where defending champion and top seed Alexander Zverev heads the betting from Holger Rune.

But there looks to be value further down the betting for the event at Am Rothenbaum, and Sebastian Baez is capable of landing his seventh ATP Tour title and third trophy in 2024.

The 23-year-old Argentinian won the Rio Open in February and the Chile Open in March, both on clay, and he does his best work on the red dirt, with just one of his six victories coming on a different surface.

Baez also reached the last 16 stage of the Masters 1000 event in Rome in May, notably beating Rune, who he could face in the semi-finals in Germany, and he looks set for a strong challenge.

There is also WTA action to get stuck into at the Palermo Ladies Open and it is hard to look past defending champion Zheng Qinwen, who is the standout player in a weak-looking field.

Chinese ace Zheng, who overcame 2024 Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini in last year's final, has shown solid form on clay this season and reached the quarter-finals in Rome before losing out to Coco Gauff.

Second seed Karolina Muchova has only recently returned to competitive action after a wrist injury, underlining the lack of strength in depth in the entry list, so there should be no worries for Zheng in her quest to retain the title.

