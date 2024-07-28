ATP & WTA Washington Citi Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Sabalenka can star in women's event

Where to watch ATP & WTA Washington Citi Open

Sky Sports Tennis from 4pm, Monday

Best bet

Frances Tiafoe to win ATP Washington Citi Open

0.5pt each-way 9-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Aryna Sabalenka to win WTA Washington Citi Open

1pt 7-4 Coral, Ladrokes

ATP & WTA Washington Citi Open previews

Away from the Olympics, the world of tennis turns its attention to the USA hard-court swing this week with the calendar's only combined ATP and WTA 500 event, the Washington Citi Open, about to get underway.

Although many of the world's best are battling it out at Roland Garros for Olympic medals, there are some big names involved in Washington and Andrey Rublev is top seed and outright favourite in the men's singles.

And while Rublev is capable on the faster surface, his form is questionable after premature exits at the Halle Open, Wimbledon and Swedish Open.

Instead, it could be worth taking a chance on one of the American contingent taking part and Frances Tiafoe makes each-way appeal at 9-1.

Hard-hitting server Tiafoe is at his best at this time of year, having reached the US Open semi-finals two years ago, while he was a quarter-finalist at the Citi Open in each of the last two seasons.

It has been a stop-start campaign for the American but he rediscovered some form at Wimbledon and took champion Carlos Alcaraz to five sets before exiting in the last 32.

He has since warmed up on hard courts with a run to the quarter-finals of the Atlanta Open and he looks a decent bet.

The women's Washington Citi Open could be a more straightforward betting heat and Aryna Sabalenka should justify favouritism.

A shoulder injury meant Sabalenka had to withdraw from the Grass Court Championships Berlin in June and she has not played since, having missed Wimbledon.

But she is back in action this week and it is a bold move to oppose her on this surface.

This year Sabalenka has won 14 of her 18 matches on the hard courts and she won the Australian Open on the faster surface in each of the last two seasons, either side of a run to the final of last year's US Open.

