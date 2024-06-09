ATP & WTA Libema Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Australian ace can capitalise on generous draw

Where to watch ATP & WTA Libema Open

Best bet

Alex De Minaur to win ATP Libema Open

2pts 4-1 Ladbrokes

Donna Vekic to win WTA Libema Open

1pt each-way 22-1 bet365

ATP Libema Open predictions

With the French Open over, attention now turns to the grass-court campaign and there is a double-header coming from the Libema Open in Hertogenbosch with the men and women both in action.

The men’s draw has a lopsided look to it with five of the top six in the betting landing in the bottom half, which is why bookmakers have top seed Alex de Minaur as favourite to capitalise on those favourable circumstances.

Title rivals Karen Khachanov, Tallon Griekspoor, Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda are going to be scrapping it out for a place in the final so that looks completely justified.

Grass is not De Minaur’s strongest surface but he did win in Eastbourne in 2021 and he has also made a fourth round at Wimbledon.

Up to 11th in the world rankings, the 25-year-old is arguably in the form of his life and he highlighted that with his quarter-final effort at Roland Garros most recently, bumping into Alexander Zverev having earlier defeated Daniil Medvedev.

De Minaur’s toughest possible run to the final looks like Tim van Rijthoven followed by Jordan Thompson and Ugo Humbert, which should pose few problems and makes 4-1 title quotes look more than generous.

WTA Libema Open predictions

Jessica Pegula is the top seed in the women’s draw but the American returns to action the first time since the Billie Jean King Cup in April, something which could leave her vulnerable.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, champion in 2023, has lost seven of her last eight matches so looks best watched in her title defence, as does her final victim Veronika Kudermetova following a poor clay-court campaign.

Wildcard entry Naomi Osaka showed that a return to form could be imminent when she took French Open champion Iga Swiatek to three sets in round two in Paris, although an opener with Elise Mertens looks tricky to call.

Second seed Liudmila Samsonova has to be feared but an opening-round showdown with Alison Van Uytvanck is an early stumbling block, so it is hard to see why Donna Vekic is available at such a big price.

The Croat put in a decent showing when reaching the third round of the French Open last time out and she would be one of the most consistent grass-court performers in the competition, which was evident during her runner-up effort to two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova Berlin last season.

Vekic defeated 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and world number eight Maria Sakkari in Germany, a repeat of which could see her go close to a fifth title success in the Netherlands.

