ATP & WTA Eastbourne International predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Keys to lock down a third Eastbourne crown

Best bet

Madison Keys to win WTA Eastbourne

Eastbourne International predictions

Andy Murray's potential Wimbledon swansong is hanging in the balance after he was forced to undergo surgery on a spinal cyst on Saturday.

Reports on Sunday suggested he had been ruled out of what many anticipate to be his final Wimbledon but Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, who was covering the final of the Cinch Championships at Queen's for BBC, later confirmed that Murray is still undecided on his participation at SW19.

Tommy Paul sealed the Queen's title with a 6-1 7-6 victory over Lorenzo Musetti and the American is in the draw for the ATP Eastbourne International which starts at Devonshire Park on Monday.

Paul reached the Eastbourne final last season, losing out to Francisco Cerundolo, and he looks an attractive alternative to favourite Taylor Fritz, albeit his participation must be in doubt given his busy schedule and it would be no surprise if he decides to withdraw.

There are similar question marks over the WTA event.

Elena Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion in 2022 and undoubtedly the one to beat on form, withdrew from her Berlin quarter-final with an abdominal problem while Jessica Pegula played twice on Sunday to claim the title in the German capital.

Reigning Eastbourne champion Madison Keys is a much more solid option as she bids to win the south-coast crown for the third time.

The 29-year-old American hasn't been sighted since losing in the third round of the French Open but she had an identical approach last season, taking a month off before beating Daria Kasatkina in the Eastbourne final.

An underwhelming French Open aside, Keys enjoyed a superb clay season, winning an eighth WTA title in Strasbourg and making the semi-finals in Rome and the quarters in Madrid where the brilliant Iga Swiatek ended her run on both occasions.

