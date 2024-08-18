ATP Winston-Salem Open and WTA Cleveland predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Gracheva could surprise in weak field

Where to watch Winston-Salem Open & WTA Cleveland

Winston-Salem Open

Sky Sports Tennis & Main Event from 1am Monday



WTA Cleveland

DAZN, from 3pm Monday

Best bet

Pablo Carreno Busta to win Winston-Salem Open

1pt each-way 20-1 Coral, Ladbrokes



Varvara Gracheva to win WTA Cleveland

1pt each-way 16-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Winston-Salem Open and WTA Cleveland previews

With the US Open only one week away, some of the ATP and WTA Tour’s best will fine-tune their preparations for Flushing Meadows in North Carolina and Cleveland this week.

Sebastian Baez is the defending Winston-Salem Open champion and top seed at the ATP 250 event but others further down the betting make greater appeal.

Wild-card Pablo Carreno Busta only returned to the ATP tour in May following elbow surgery, but he is already looking sharp on the hard courts and reached the last 16 in Cincinnati last week.

He defeated Sebastian Korda and took third seed Alex Zverev to a tiebreak in that Masters event, so could be a good outside bet to land some silverware in North Carolina.

The women's tournament in Cleveland has a wide-open feel to it with young Canadian Leylah Fernandez installed as favourite by bookmakers.

Fernandez, who was beaten by Emma Raducanu in the 2021 US Open final, is improving all of the time and made the quarter-finals in Cincinnati last week, although she is playing a lot of tournaments at the moment.

The Canadian will also be involved in doubles action in Cleveland and she hasn't done enough this season to suggest she is worth backing at the top of the market.

Top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia has the opposite problem to Fernandez, meanwhile. The Brazilian has played just four singles matches since Wimbledon and was forced to retire after only two games of her second-round match in Toronto two weeks ago.

So with doubts over the top two in the market, it could pay to look at those at bigger prices and Varvara Gracheva looks decent each-way value at 16-1.

The French ace received a confidence boost coming into this event having reached the last 32 in Cincinnati last week.

Gracheva won both of her qualifiers in Cincinnati comfortably before defeating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round.

A last-32 meeting with world number one Iga Swiatek was always going to be tough but Gracheva showed great resolve against the Pole, recovering from a 6-0 drubbing in the first set to win the second on a tiebreak.

She enjoys playing on hard courts and reached the third round of the US Open in 2020 and 2021. She could be worth taking a chance on in a weak field in Cleveland.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.