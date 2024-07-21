ATP Kitzbuhel Generali Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Martinez could thrive in Austria

Where to watch the ATP Kitzbuhel Generali Open

Sky Sports Tennis, from 9am Monday

Best bets

Pedro Martinez to win ATP Kitzbuhel

1pt 17-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

ATP Kitzbuhel Generali Open predictions

The Olympic tennis competition begins in Paris on Saturday and Rafael Nadal is 8-1 to cap a remarkable career by claiming men's singles gold after he suffered a shock defeat in Sunday's Swedish Open final.

Nadal went down 6-3 6-2 to Portugal's Nuno Borges in Bastad but he'll be hopeful of going one better at the Olympics, which takes place at his beloved Roland Garros.

The regular ATP Tour action also continues this week with the final clay event of the season in Kitzbuhel, the Generali Open, where Matteo Berrettini is the favourite in a competitive draw.

The Italian heads to Austria having won in Gstaad last week but his lengthy injury record, coupled with a second-round clash with in-form Alejandro Tabilo, are both reasons to look elsewhere.

Pedro Martinez lost out to top-class clay-courter Casper Ruud in the 2021 Kitzbuhel final and the Spaniard looks a solid alternative to those at the front of the market.

The 27-year-old fourth seed has posted some excellent results on clay this year, winning on the Challenger Tour in Girona, reaching an ATP final in Estoril and the semis in Hamburg last week, where he lost out to Alexander Zverev.

Martinez has a straightforward path to the quarter-finals where he would have a chance against a jaded Borges.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.