- More
ATP Kitzbuhel Generali Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Martinez could thrive in Austria
Free tennis tips, best outright bets and analysis for the Generali Open, Kitzbuhel, on the ATP World Tour
Where to watch the ATP Kitzbuhel Generali Open
Sky Sports Tennis, from 9am Monday
Best bets
Pedro Martinez to win ATP Kitzbuhel
1pt 17-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
ATP Kitzbuhel Generali Open predictions
The Olympic tennis competition begins in Paris on Saturday and Rafael Nadal is 8-1 to cap a remarkable career by claiming men's singles gold after he suffered a shock defeat in Sunday's Swedish Open final.
Nadal went down 6-3 6-2 to Portugal's Nuno Borges in Bastad but he'll be hopeful of going one better at the Olympics, which takes place at his beloved Roland Garros.
The regular ATP Tour action also continues this week with the final clay event of the season in Kitzbuhel, the Generali Open, where Matteo Berrettini is the favourite in a competitive draw.
The Italian heads to Austria having won in Gstaad last week but his lengthy injury record, coupled with a second-round clash with in-form Alejandro Tabilo, are both reasons to look elsewhere.
Pedro Martinez lost out to top-class clay-courter Casper Ruud in the 2021 Kitzbuhel final and the Spaniard looks a solid alternative to those at the front of the market.
The 27-year-old fourth seed has posted some excellent results on clay this year, winning on the Challenger Tour in Girona, reaching an ATP final in Estoril and the semis in Hamburg last week, where he lost out to Alexander Zverev.
Martinez has a straightforward path to the quarter-finals where he would have a chance against a jaded Borges.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inTennis tips
Last updated
- Hamburg Open & WTA Palermo Ladies Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Baez provides value in Germany
- Wimbledon men's final predictions: Tennis betting tips for Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
- Wimbledon women's final predictions: Tennis betting tips for Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini
- Wimbledon men's semi-final predictions: Friday's tennis betting tips
- Wimbledon women's semi-final predictions: Thursday's tennis betting tips
- Hamburg Open & WTA Palermo Ladies Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Baez provides value in Germany
- Wimbledon men's final predictions: Tennis betting tips for Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
- Wimbledon women's final predictions: Tennis betting tips for Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini
- Wimbledon men's semi-final predictions: Friday's tennis betting tips
- Wimbledon women's semi-final predictions: Thursday's tennis betting tips