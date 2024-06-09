Latest UK General Election odds and key seat analysis: Cabinet ministers expected to lose seats

A week is a long time in politics and it may have felt like an eternity for Conservative leader Rishi Sunak, whose party have been shunted out from 16-1 to 25-1 to win most seats in the July 4 UK general election in the last seven days.

Labour are 1-50 from 1-25 to have most MPs and 1-16 from 1-10 a week ago to form a majority government.

After a week of campaign blunders including Sunak leaving the D-Day commemorations early to record a TV interview, some bookmakers have introduced a most seats without Labour market. The Conservatives are 2-7 with Coral and Ladbrokes to at least come second in overall seats, but the Liberal Democrats are just 7-2.

The expected huge swing away from the Tories - some polls have Labour gaining as many as 250 seats compared to 2019 and leading the Conservatives by more than 20 per cent - has increased focus on which key figures of the current government could lose their seats.

"Were you up for Portillo?" was the famous remark in the wake of Labour's landslide victory in 1997 and there are a number of candidates to be this year's most high-profile cabinet casualty.

A Sky News/You Gov poll this week suggested that chancellor Jeremy Hunt, defence secretary Grant Shapps and Commons leader Penny Mordaunt are all at risk, along with Mark Harper, Alex Chalk, Mel Stride, Jonny Mercer, Esther McVey and Gillian Keegan among others.

Bet365 make the Lib Dems 4-6 to beat Hunt in the Godalming and Ash constituency, but Ladbrokes are even more convinced that the chancellor is set to check out, going 2-5 on the Lib Dem candidate Paul Follows and 7-4 Hunt.

Shapps is a 5-1 shot with bet365 to win in Welwyn Hatfield, where Labour are 1-8, while Mordaunt, who represented the party in the BBC election debate on Friday, is 13-8 to keep her seat in Portsmouth North with bet365, but only 6-5 with Hills. Labour are 4-9 to win that seat with bet365.

Jacob Rees-Mogg might well qualify as this year's Portillo moment and he is 7-2 with Ladbrokes to win the new seat of Somerset North East and Hanham, where Labour's Dan Morris is 1-5.

No incumbent prime minister has ever lost their own seat at a UK general election but Sunak is only 1-3 to keep his seat of Richmond and Northallerton with bet365, although Ladbrokes go 1-4.





Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.