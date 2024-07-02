Constituencies in focus – betting battles in the key seats at the 2024 UK general election + get £60 in free bets with William Hill

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on the general election. You can grab your free bets here .

When is the general election?

The general election will take place on Thursday, July 4

Constituencies in focus

There are 650 seats up for grabs in the 2024 UK general election and with the results expected to be vastly different from the 2019 outcome we are likely to see some major changes and large majorities wiped out.

Some seats are even more interesting than others, though, with some famous faces contesting seats that may no longer be as safe as they once were and the wild-card factor of a new party shaking up the status quo too.

Let's take a look at some of the more interesting results to look out on Thursday night.

Richmond and Northallerton

How they bet: 2-5 Conservative, 5-2 Labour, 50 Reform, 100 Lib Dem, 200 Green, 250 bar.

The concept of safe seats needs a rethink when a widespread swing is expected and prime minister Rishi Sunak is only 2-5 to win his own constituency.

Officially a new constituency after boundary changes, Richmond and Northallerton is basically the former Richmond constituency that would never have been on a list of target seats for rival parties.

Richmond has been held by the Conservatives since they won it from the Liberals in 1910 but it's a top-priced 9-4 that Labour can end a century of political history and take the seat with their candidate Tom Wilson.

Sunak is the latest in a line of prominent Tory politicians to represent Richmond, with former home secretary Leon Brittan being the MP from 1983 to 1989, when he was replaced by former party leader William Hague, who won the seat six times through to 2010.

Sunak has won Richmond three times, in 2015, 2017 and 2019, taking more than 63 per cent of the vote in the last two elections.

His prominent position may actually help him as his constituency has attracted 13 candidates overall including Count Binface which could dilute the anti-Tory vote.

Count Binface gained 24,260 votes in the London mayoral election but only 69 when opposing Boris Johnson in Uxbridge at the last general election.

Clacton

How they bet: 1-7 Reform, 10 Conservative, 14 Labour, 250 Lib Dem, 300 Green, 500 bar.

Newly installed Reform party leader Nigel Farage famously has a 0-7 record in UK parliamentary elections but the odds suggest he will get over the line and become an MP this time.

Farage is standing in Clacton, a seat that has previously been won by a right-wing party when Douglas Carswell switched from the Tories to Ukip in a 2014 by-election. He retained the seat at the 2015 general election but Giles Watling has won the seat for the Conservatives at the last two elections and took a mammoth 72.3 per cent of the vote in 2019.

The Tories are 10-1 with Ladbrokes to win the seat this time, although Hills cut them from 9-1 to 5-1 yesterday.

Labour are priced between 6-1 and 14-1 but have reportedly shown little interest in trying to win the seat, perhaps realising that a Farage success would only add to the disharmony in the Conservative ranks.

After losing in Eastleigh, Salisbury, Bexhill, South Thanet (twice), Bromley and Buckingham, former MEP Farage could finally win a parliamentary seat.

Shipley

How they bet: 1-7 Labour, 11-2 Conservative, 25 Reform, 100 Lib Dem, 200 Green.

The concept of an emotional hedge is well known to punters - backing the outcome you don't want to happen in order to obtain some compensation should that event occur – but Conservative candidate Philip Davies MP took that to an extreme when reportedly betting against himself to retain his seat in Shipley.

Davies has neither confirmed or denied placing a bet on his Labour opponent, but has said: "I hope to win. I'm busting a gut to win. I expect to lose."

That expectation looks correct as the odds have Labour's Anna Dixon at 1-7 to win the seat with the Conservatives at 11-2.

It's a seat that has been held by Liberal, Labour and Conservative MPs with prominent Tory Sir Marcus Fox holding it from 1970 to 1997.

There is evidence that it can go to Labour when that party sweeps to power as Chris Leslie won for Labour in 1997 and 2001, while Davies edged home by 422 votes in 2005 but has since seen his majority reduced from 9,944 in 2010 to 6,242 last time.

South West Norfolk

How they bet: 10-11 Labour, 11-8 Conservative, 20 James Bagge (independent), 35 Reform, 250 Green, Lib Dem.

Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, was prime minister for 44 days during the last parliament and could lose her job as an MP as well on Thursday night.

Truss is 5-4 to keep her seat with Hills, while her Labour opponent Terry Jermy is 4-5 to win and as short as 4-7.

The seat has been Conservative since 1964, turning blue at the last 16 successive elections, while Truss has basked in some huge majorities, beating the Lib Dems by 13,140 votes in 2010, Ukip by 13,861 in 2015, Labour by 18,312 votes in 2017 and Labour again by 26,195 in 2019.

Truss secured 69 per cent of the vote five years ago, with Labour on just 18.1, so the potential swing is massive if the odds are correct.

Truss is vulnerable due to the popularity of Independent candidate James Bagge, a long-standing local Conservative rival. He is 20-1 to win himself but may just take enough of the vote to enable Labour to unseat the short-lived prime minister.

