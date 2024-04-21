2024 World Snooker Championship Monday predictions and snooker betting tips: Milkman can deliver

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Snooker Championship. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch the World Snooker Championship

Live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & Eurosport, from Monday 10am

Best bets for day three of the World Snooker Championship

Stuart Bingham highest breakmaker vs Gary Wilson

1pt 11-10 Hills

Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui under 2.5 match centuries

1pt 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Robert Milkins to beat Pang Junxu

1pt 11-10 bet365





You can bet on the World Snooker Championship here and get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes

World Snooker Championship predictions

There are three cracking first-round World Championship matches starting on Monday and in-form Gary Wilson will be looking to continue his recent strong results against 2015 Crucible king Stuart Bingham.

Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham predictions

Wilson has claimed the Scottish Open and Welsh Open crowns this season, with the latest of those successes coming in Llandudno in February and the Tyneside cueman is fresh from beating Mark Selby and Zhang Anda on his way to the semi-finals of the Tour Championship.

Bingham’s level is tougher to weigh up, given Ballrun hasn’t qualified for the last six ranking events. However, the Basildon potter returns to Sheffield for the 14th consecutive season, the 2015 world champion beat Stuart Carrington and Louis Heathcote to qualify for the Crucible showdown and Bingham reached the World Championship semi-finals in 2021 and the quarter-finals in 2022.

Some aspects of Bingham’s game appear to have dropped from their peak, but he remains a high-level break-builder. The 47-year-old has made 17 tons this season, including a 135 and 126 in his final qualification contest against Heathcote, from 260 frames played this season and that’s comparable to Wilson's 28 in 430 racks.

However, Bingham has mostly been confined to early-round matches in low-key events this term, while Wilson has been winning titles, and there is more scope for Bingham’s numbers to improve in the heat of a Crucible battle. Taking the 2015 world champion to make the highest break of the match at 11-10 looks a fair punt.

Mark Williams v Si Jiahui predictions

Mark Williams produced some fantastic snooker when winning the Tour Championship earlier this month and the three-time Crucible champ takes on Si Jiahui in round one. The Welshman is a serious title contender in Sheffield, but the Cwm cueman’s chances won’t rest on century breaks.

The Welsh Potting Machine recorded only six century breaks across 63 frames when winning the Tour Championship in Manchester and the 48-year-old hit only two tons in 39 frames at last year’s World Championship.

Si enjoyed a shock run to the last four in the Sheffield showpiece last term and the Chinese cueman is a talented performer. However, it’s just 16 ton breaks in 291 frames for the 21-year-old this season, and in a contest which Williams should dominate, going under 2.5 match centuries rates a bet.

Robert Milkins v Pang Junxu predictions

Robert Milkins is the seeded player in his first-round tie with Pang Junxu, but the Gloucester potter is rated second-best in the betting. Milkins doesn’t arrive at the Crucible in blistering form, but the Milkman delivered the Welsh Open trophy last season and he also made the semi-finals of last term’s German Masters.

This season hasn’t produced as much success, but there hasn’t been a huge drop-off in his performances and it’s hard to see why Pang is the jolly.

The Chinese cueman made the final of the low-key WST Classic last term, but he has made a string of early exits from ranking events this season and the 24-year-old’s final qualifying contest victory over Cao Yupeng was a scrappy success.

Breaks of 66, 57, 56 and 50 were the best Pang could offer in 18 frames against Yupeng and far more will be required against a potter of Milkins’ ability.

Grab £40 in Ladbrokes free bets when you bet £10 on the World Snooker Championship

We’ve already mentioned that Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on the World Snooker Championship.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Ladbrokes free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on the tournament.

Head over to Ladbrokes through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1.5 (1-2)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

Ladbrokes betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Ladbrokes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from Ladbrokes gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some free bets are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

18+. New UK & ROI customers.

Offer ends 30/04/24.

Min first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1.5 to get 4 x £10 free bets.

Restrictions & T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.