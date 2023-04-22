Sunday's World Snooker Championship predictions and betting tips: Wilson's heavy scoring to continue

Where to watch the World Snooker Championship

BBC & Eurosport, from 10am Sunday

Best bet

Kyren Wilson highest break v John Higgins

1pt 4-5 Hills

World Snooker Championship day nine second-round predictions

There's a potential cracker in store for snooker aficionados on Sunday when the last of the eight World Championship second-round clashes between Kyren Wilson and John Higgins begins.

Wilson goes into the best-of-25-frames rumble following a supreme performance in his opener when he compiled five century breaks on the way to an impressive 10-5 win over Ryan Day, the highest-ranked qualifier.

That triumph, in which Wilson lost the opening two frames before reeling off ten of the last 13 required for victory, also saw him post a 147 maximum break.

The outstanding display backed up the Warrior's heavy scoring in the recent Tour Championship, in which he found only Shaun Murphy his superior in the final.

Higgins is still seeded for the World Championship despite a poor campaign, although he said after defeating David Grace 10-3 that he felt he was playing as well as he had done all season.

Four-time Crucible champion Higgins remains a high-class performer but, while the 47-year-old could still be a danger to any opponent, he may have to go some to outscore Wilson, who he leads 13-4 in their personal series.

Higgins made runs of 124 and 114 against Grace, who didn't settle in the hallowed auditorium, so the Wizard of Wishaw may need to find some magic to deny Wilson highest-break honours in their last-16 contest.

