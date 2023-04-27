Thursday's World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions and betting tips: Selby can continue Crucible march

Where to watch the World Snooker Championship semi-finals

BBC & Eurosport, 1pm & 7pm Thursday

Best bets

Mark Selby -1.5 frames v Mark Allen (7pm)

1pt 4-5 Hills

Over 28.5 frames in Luca Brecel v Si Jiahui (1pm)

1pt 6-10 BoyleSports

World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions

Mark Allen v Mark Selby (7pm)

Mark Selby and Mark Allen are tied at 11-11 in their personal series and some observers are sensing an upset victory for the Northern Irishman in their World Championship semi-final, but the Jester from Leicester looks to be playing well enough to continue his charge for a fifth Crucible crown.

Selby is 4-7 to progress to the final but it may be worth backing him to win without the need for a deciding frame at 4-5.

He was superb against John Higgins, pretty much doing to the veteran Scot what his fellow four-time world champion had done to Kyren Wilson in round two.

Although Higgins made the more positive start and led 4-1, it was one-way traffic after as Selby got the machine rolling and the victor definitely won the temperament battle between two of the game's finest exponents.

Allen, whose only previous Crucible semi-final appearance came way back in 2009, says he's here to win the title. But he made hard work of defeating Jak Jones 13-10 in the last eight and the Pistol, even though the stats show he has been the best player this season, needs to find more to deny Selby.

Luca Brecel v Si Jiahui (1pm)

In the first semi-final Luca Brecel is expected by the oddsmakers to overcome Crucible debutant Si Jiahui, but it may not be straightforward for the Belgian, conqueror of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Williams and Ricky Walden in Sheffield this year.

Brecel and Si have never played before and the favourite's open game could afford chances to the Chinese 20-year-old, who is looking to break Stephen Hendry's record as the youngest player to win the World Championship.

Brecel had never won a match at the Crucible prior to his sixth visit there this year, so both players will be experiencing the single-table arena for the first time.

So with it difficult to be confident about how the clash will pan out, it may be prudent to expect Si to pose problems for his 28-year-old opponent and the best way of punting on the match could be to back over the frames.

It's 10-11 about there being over 29.5 frames contested - that's the bookmakers' consensus line - but punters may wish to get another frame on their side by taking the over 28.5, in what could be a nervy affair.

