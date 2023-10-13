Wales v Argentina predictions and Rugby World Cup tips: Revitalised Wales can edge victory

Where to watch Wales v Argentina

ITV1 & S4C, 4pm Saturday

Best bet

Wales to win by one to 12 points

1pt 8-5 BoyleSports

Under 43.5 points

2pts 10-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Wales v Argentina predictions

Wales coach Warren Gatland was quick to shut down talk about an unfair World Cup draw, and although both Wales and Argentina have been some way off the top four in world rugby for some time, one of them will become the first nation to make this year's semi-finals.

Two of the top four teams in the world rankings won't make the semis but Gatland turned the tables on those teams, pointing out that if they'd done better at the last World Cup they'd have nothing to complain about.

Gatland is looking to guide his team to a third semi-final in four tournaments while Argentina made the final four in 2007 and 2015.

Wales have looked all at sea since a Six Nations defeat to Italy last year, before losing to Georgia in the autumn and suffering a poor Six Nations campaign.

But barring a late scare against Fiji their World Cup campaign has been a success and they should approach Saturday's quarter-final showdown in a positive frame of mind.

Of their last 11 clashes with Argentina Wales have won eight, with one of their defeats and a 20-20 draw coming in the summer of 2019 when their Lions contingent were missing.

The most recent victory came last November when Wales were in their final throes of Wayne Pivac's time at the helm. They lost three of their four autumn Tests, including that shock reverse to Georgia, but still saw off Argentina 20-13.

It was another low-scoring game - just one of the last nine matches between the teams has topped 44 points and that one exception made up at 46 - and given the high stakes at play on Saturday it's unlikely that this will be an open affair either.

Both sides are missing their big ball-carrying back-row forwards in Taulupe Faletau and Pablo Matera and the forward battle looks set to be intense.

Argentina have for a long time built their game on set-piece dominance, but Wales more than held their own against the renowned Georgia pack last time out and in their win over Australia.

Expect a close-fought battle, but Wales have it in them to edge a victory.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.