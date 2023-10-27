An epic final in store as world's best square off

France and Ireland went into the World Cup full of hope to join England as the only other northern hemisphere side to lift the Webb Ellis Cup. To do so, they almost certainly had to beat one another and one of the southern rugby juggernauts.

Both managed the latter in the group stage, but come knockout time New Zealand and South Africa had enough nous and experience to progress from all-time classics in the last eight to what on paper appeared to be routine semi-finals.

That was certainly the case for the All Blacks against Argentina but the Springboks were made to sweat, suffer and struggle to victory over a surprisingly competitive England team.

Steve Borthwick’s men spent only 73 seconds in the South Africa 22 and never threatened a try, but they played the conditions expertly and were tactically perfect for the majority of the match. However, the grizzled South African veterans did just enough and have a shot at becoming only the second side to retain the trophy.

The epic quarter-finals overshadowed last weekend’s clashes in quality, if not drama, and a France v Ireland final would have been a thoroughly entertaining affair. With so little between the four great sides of this age, few could protest if any combination of those nations had progressed to tonight’s showpiece.

England gave it a good go, they got far closer than anyone outside the camp expected, and it was the tightness of the contest that made their semi-final defeat so deflating.

Prior to kick-off few gave them a chance. For English fans it was almost a free-hit. So to take it to the final moments having led from the third minute until the 78th and not tasted victory was agonising.

Defeat was tough to take but the brave calls from the South Africa coaching staff, a dominant second-half pack and a game-changing bench saw the better side progress and set up a final that could be one for the ages.

Anecdotally the disappointed – some may say salty – England fans appear to be getting behind the All Blacks, but for those who can remain neutral a classic could be in the offing.

A final between the two giants of the game brings much anticipation, for the victor earns not only the trophy but also a record fourth world title.

As disappointed as I was at the final whistle last week this is a match to be savoured. My money is on New Zealand’s backs to make the difference but I will not be shocked if South Africa make it back-to-back titles.

Despite England’s heroic failure, a final that is almost too close to call over a potentially one-sided affair is a fabulously exciting prospect.

Since the last World Cup, it is three wins apiece with an average of 48 points per game between this pair. Of course, none of those clashes had anything like the stakes riding on tonight’s match in Paris so expect the score to remain some way below that mark.

South Africa are impossible to write off with the Springboks capable of tailoring their game to the situation. They fought fire with fire against France in a try-fest but dug deep to grind out victory against England.

With the selection of Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk and a 7-1 split on the bench, they appear to be going down the pragmatic route and trying to keep things tight and make it a physical contest rather than a free-flowing match.

However, they are up against an All Blacks side who have improved as the tournament has progressed and possess a fearsome attacking threat and great experience in the pack.

A tight match is on the cards and the contrast of styles should produce a blistering occasion to match the 1995 epic.

