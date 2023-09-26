Rugby World Cup - Uruguay v Namibia predictions and rugby union tips: another heavy defeat looms for Namibia

Where to watch Uruguay v Namibia

ITV4, 4.45pm Wednesday

Best bet

Uruguay -17

2pts Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Uruguay v Namibia predictions

Namibia have the worst record at the Rugby World Cup, having lost all 25 matches they have played and conceded an average of 60 points per game, although they've been dealt the toughest hand of late.

All of their matches at this tournament and in 2019 have been against tier-one teams, as their one winnable match four years ago was cancelled because of Typhoon Hagibis.

Last week's 96-0 defeat to France was the second-biggest in their tournament history, although they played most of the second half with 14 men.

You have to go back to 2015 for Namibia's last clash on a reasonably level playing field, and they held their own, losing 35-21 to Tonga and by a single point to Georgia.

The only other time they have stayed within 20 points was against an off-colour Ireland in their first match of 2007, when Ireland went out at the pool stage.

So the Welwitschias are up against it and an 18-point start may not be enough against a Uruguay side who have caught the eye in France this month.

While Namibia have again been blown away in every game, Uruguay pushed a second-string France team hard in their opener, and led 17-7 at half-time against Italy last time out before going down 38-17.

Starting as favourites will be an unfamiliar experience for Los Teros but they have stayed within the handicap in seven of eight games at the last two tournaments and sprang an upset to beat Fiji in 2019, which was only their second World Cup win after they overturned Georgia in 2003.

The odds look stacked against Namibia and another resounding defeat is on the cards.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.