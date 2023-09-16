South Africa v Romania predictions and rugby union tips: Boks backs may run wild in Bordeaux

Where to watch South Africa v Romania

ITV1, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Canan Moodie or Makazole Mapimpi to be first try scorer

1pt 10-3 Hills

South Africa v Romania handicaps

South Africa -64

Romania +64

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

South Africa v Romania predictions

South Africa’s team to face Romania shows 14 changes from the one that shut down Scotland with a nice blend of youth and experience among the backs and that could open the floodgates in Bordeaux.

Romania shipped 82 points and 12 tries in their opening game against Ireland and look a poor side compared to previous versions who had been competitive at past World Cups.

The reigning world champions may well match Ireland’s margin of victory but of more interest is the double chance first tryscorer market, which gives you two chances to nail the first player to go over.

Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie are the standout pairing in the betting. Mapimpi scored six tries in six games at the 2019 World Cup and while the 33-year-old isn’t at the peak of his powers, he’s a quality finisher and has 23 international tries to his name.

Rising star Moodie caught the eye in the warm-up games, scoring a brace against Wales, and may mark his ninth cap by scoring his fifth try early on.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.