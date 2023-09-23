Rugby World Cup - Scotland v Tonga predictions and rugby union tips: attacking sides can pile up points

Where to watch Scotland v Tonga

ITV1, 4.45pm Sunday

Best bet

Over 56.5 points

2pts 10-11 bet365 , BoyleSports

Scotland v Tonga predictions

Scotland have no margin for error after falling to an 18-3 defeat to South Africa in their opening contest, but they should keep themselves in the hunt with a win over Tonga.

Although fixtures such as this can appear as potential banana-skins, the Scots have a decent record against tier-two teams. While they had little room to work with against a stifling Springbok defence two weeks ago, Scotland's dangerous attacking players tend to get more joy when there is space to exploit.

These teams met at Murrayfield two years ago when Scotland ran out 60-14 winners, although the Pacific islanders are expected to put up more of a fight this time. The enforced Covid break would have been tougher for smaller teams to deal with, but Tonga have enjoyed regular competition since and have also bolstered their squad.

Since that last head-to-head Scotland have had only two more matches against tier-two sides, beating Fiji 28-12 last year and Georgia 33-6 last month.

Scotland have named a strong attacking line-up, with a back three of Duhan van der Merwe, Kyle Steyn and Blair Kinghorn, and with Finn Russell conducting the orchestra at fly-half, a big score looks within their reach.

Tonga also have some attacking gems, notably former All Blacks Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa, and while they got little change out of Ireland, they can make their mark on the scoreboard this time.

The handicap is set at 25 points but Tonga have a great record of staying inside the line - at the last four World Cups they have played nine pool matches against tier-one sides and covered the handicap eight times.

A bet on the points total could be more rewarding in the hope that two dangerous sides playing in good conditions can hit a tally of 57 or more.

Teams

Scotland: B Kinghorn; K Steyn, C Harris, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White; R Sutherland, G Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, S Cummings, J Ritchie, R Darge, J Dempsey

Replacements: E Ashman, P Schoeman, WP Nel, S Skinner, M Fagerson, G Horne, H Jones, D Graham

Tonga: S Piutau; S Kata, M Fekitoa, P Ahki, A Taumoepeau; W Havili, A Pulu; S Fisi’ihoi, P Ngauamo, B Tameifuna, H Fifita, S Lousi, T Halaifonua, S Talitui, V Fifita

Replacements: S Moli, T Koloamatangi, S Apikotoa, A Coleman, S Paea, S Vailanu, S Takulua, P Pellegrini

