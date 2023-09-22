South Africa v Ireland predictions and Rugby World Cup tips: Power game and defence key for Springboks

Where to watch South Africa v Ireland

ITV1 & RTE2, 8pm Saturday

Best bet

South Africa to win by one to 12 points

2pts 13-8 BoyleSports

South Africa v Ireland predictions

Ireland are on a run of 15 consecutive victories and have won their last two meetings with South Africa - but this is the Rugby World Cup, where the Springboks do things their way.

Sitting at the top of the ladder is a new experience for Ireland whereas South Africa enjoyed a lengthy spell at number one in the world rankings up until last summer.

But the Springboks have never cared much for reputation or rankings as they know they have all the elements needed for World Cup success, and at the core is their huge pack and uncompromising defence.

The Boks are a simply fearsome physical unit and they are pushing their advantage to the max in Saturday's crunch encounter with not only a huge pack on the pitch, but seven of their eight replacements picked from the forward ranks.

It’s a first at the World Cup and obviously leaves Ireland in no doubt as to where the threat is going to come from.

But just as important to South Africa’s game plan is their outstanding defence which was the bedrock of their success in Japan in 2019.

After losing 23-13 to New Zealand in their opening match four years ago, the Boks conceded just 13 points and one try in their remaining three pool games and then just one try in three knockout games.

In two matches at this tournament they have conceded just three points, and for all Ireland’s attacking structure and multiple threats, they face a huge task trying to break down the reigning world champions.

It’s no wonder the betting is so close given the head-to-head record between the pair. They have met 14 times this century and gained seven wins apiece, while the most recent outing in Dublin last November ended in a 19-6 victory for the Irish.

Nine of the last 12 meetings have been settled by a single-figure margin and even their comparative form makes the teams near-impossible to split. Both nations have faced Romania already in Pool B, Ireland winning 82-8 and South Africa 76-0.

It looks certain to be close but South Africa appear to have the upper hand, so backing the Boks to win by no more than 12 points stands out.

Teams

South Africa: D Willemse; K-L Arendse, J Kriel, D de Allende, C Kolbe; M Libbok, F de Klerk; S Kitshoff, B Mbonambi, F Malherbe, E Etzebeth, F Mostert, S Kolisi, P-S du Toit, J Wiese.

Replacements: D Fourie, O Nche, T Nyakane, J Kleyn, RG Snyman, M van Staden, K Smith, C Reinach

Ireland: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong, T Beirne, J Ryan, P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris

Replacements: D Sheehan, D Kilcoyne, F Bealham, I Henderson, R Baird, C Murray, J Crowley, R Henshaw

