New Zealand v Uruguay World Cup 2023 predictions & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Where to watch New Zealand v Uruguay

You can watch New Zealand v Uruguay in the Rugby World Cup on ITV4 at 8pm on Thursday

Match prediction & best bet

New Zealand -66

3pts Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Uruguay have been on the right side of the handicap against the top teams at the World Cup but New Zealand have such a sharp cutting edge and are looking to build towards the quarter-finals so don't expect them to let up after winning their last two matches by 68 and 79 points

New Zealand v Uruguay betting odds

New Zealand 1-200

Uruguay 100-1

Draw 100-1

New Zealand v Uruguay : head-to-head stats

Recent meetings These teams have met only once before in 1976, when the All Blacks won 64-3 in Montevideo

New Zealand v Uruguay matchday preview

In a World Cup where the lowest-ranked teams have had differing fortunes Uruguay have more than held their own but this could be one match too far for Los Teros.

Along with Portugal and debutants Chile, Uruguay have caught the eye for their strong performances and they deservedly claimed a win last time out against Namibia, who along with Romania have been disappointing at this tournament.

Now comes the biggest Test of all against New Zealand, but there have to be question marks over how much is left in the tank for the minnows.

Uruguay were 53-point underdogs against France in their first match but came away with plenty of plaudits after a 27-12 defeat, while they led Italy 17-7 in their next match before slipping to a 38-17 loss.

And having been favourites against Namibia, they then had to battle from behind to win 36-26, and after three such tough games, a clash with the All Blacks looks a huge task.

After two sobering defeats to South Africa and France, New Zealand have hit back with a vengeance to beat Namibia 71-3, while their next victory against tier-one Italy was by an even more eye-opening margin of 96-17.

Head coach Ian Foster has made plenty of changes but in light of those last two results it's unlikely the team will let up and there is plenty of creative talent, with Damien McKenzie starting at full-back and Beauden Barrett on the bench.

Next week's assignment is likely to be a quarter-final clash against Ireland, ranked number one in the world, and the All Blacks simply can't allow themselves to coast into that one.

This World Cup has featured some noticeably big wins and the best teams have made light of some big handicaps. This is the ninth match of the tournament to feature a handicap of 50 or more points and so far six of eight favourites have successfully covered. At the last two tournaments combined there were 11 matches with a line of 50 or more, and just one favourite obliged.

Uruguay look to be assured a heroes' welcome for what they have achieved but the All Blacks look set to have the final word.

New Zealand form

Defeats to South Africa in their final warm-up and to France in their tournament opener weren't in the script for New Zealand, but they have bounced back to beat Namibia 71-3 and Italy 96-17.

Uruguay form

Uruguay got what they were looking for when they came from behind to claim a World Cup win against Namibia last time after battling defeats to France and Italy.

New Zealand v Uruguay teams

New Zealand: D McKenzie; W Jordan, A Lienert-Brown, J Barrett, L Fainga’anuku; R Mo’unga, C Roigard; O Tuungafasi, C Taylor, T Lomax, S Whitelock, T Vaa'i, S Frizell, S Cane, L Jacobson

Replacements: S Taukei’aho, T Williams, F Newell, S Barrett, E Blackadder, F Christie, B Barrett, C Clarke

Uruguay: R Silva; G Mieres, T Inciarte, A Vilaseca, N Freitas; F Etcheverry, S Arata; M Sanguinetti, G Kessler, D Arbelo, I Dotti, M Leindekar, M Ardao, L Bianchi, M Diana

Replacements: Pujadas, M Benitez, I Peculo, J M Rodríguez, S Civetta, A Ormaechea, F Berchesi, J M Alonso

New Zealand v Uruguay team news

New Zealand: The All Blacks have made nine changes from the team that beat Italy last time

Uruguay: There are seven changes to the team that beat Namibia

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.