Japan v Samoa predictions and rugby union tips: Samoa ready to show their steely side

Where to watch Japan v Samoa

ITV4, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Samoa to win by one to 12 points

1pt 8-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Japan v Samoa predictions

These teams have met at the pool stage at the last two World Cups and Japan have taken the spoils on both occasions. But Samoa are showing a new steely side this year and are rightly made favourites for this showdown in Toulouse.

Neither team have caught the eye at this tournament, both beating Pool D minnows easily enough but succumbing to top-tier opposition.

But Samoa, who edged last July's meeting with the Brave Blossoms at the Pacific Nations Cup 24-22, look the more progressive team as Japan have struggled to hit the heights of their home tournament in 2019.

There's a lot riding on this clash as the winners will almost certainly take third place in the pool thus ensuring automatic qualification for 2027.

Samoa have had a reputation in the past for their free-flowing attacking rugby, but their battling 19-10 defeat to Argentina last time out showed a more measured and pragmatic approach.

Seven of their eight starting forwards play in the Premiership, Top 14 or Super Rugby, while former Wallaby Christian Leali'ifano has brought all his top-flight experience to the game at fly-half.

Comparative form suggests there's little between the sides - both teams have played Chile, Japan winning 42-12 and Samoa 43-10 - so a narrow win for the Samoans looks the best bet.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.