Ireland v Tonga World Cup 2023 predictions & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Where to watch Ireland v Tonga

You can watch Ireland v Tonga in the Rugby World Cup on ITV1, 8pm Saturday

Match prediction & best bet

Over 62.5 points

2pts 10-11 bet365

Ireland gave a strong indication of their intent and effectiveness in running in 12 tries against Romania. Strong defence is a key attribute of Andy Farrell's team but if the game becomes open and fast-paced, points could well pile up.

Ireland v Tonga : head-to-head stats

Recent meetings These teams have met on two previous occasions. Ireland won 32-9 at the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987, then again in a summer tour in 2003.

Last match Ireland triumphed by a 40-19 scoreline when these teams clashed on Ireland's 2003 tour of the South Seas.

Ireland v Tonga matchday preview

Ireland launched their Rugby World Cup title bid with an 82-8 statement victory over Romania – and they have shown no sign of lowering their intensity by making just four changes for their second pool match against another tier-two side, Tonga, on Saturday.

With big pool clashes against Scotland and South Africa to come, Ireland coach Andy Farrell might have been expected to rotate his squad more but this is another strong side, marshalled again by returning fly-half Johnny Sexton.

Sexton no doubt needs game time having missed out on the warm-ups and Farrell will expect his players to keep up their progress and not take their foot off the gas in Nantes.

Tonga make their eagerly awaited bow at this year's tournament with a new look to their side. In the past the Sea Eagles have stood apart from fellow Pacific nations Fiji and Samoa in that their strength has been in their pack rather than a set of flamboyant backs.

But changes to the eligibility rules mean they are able to call on players who have previously represented other nations, and included in their starting line-up are former All Blacks Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa. Well known to Premiership fans, both are devastating runners and should add a new dimension to the Tongan side.

Tonga are handed a start in the high 30s but have covered the handicap in nine of their last ten World Cup matches when starting as underdogs. Ireland gave a strong indication of their intent and effectiveness, though, in running in 12 tries against Romania and they look sure to try to inject a high tempo into this game from the start.

Strong defence is a key attribute of Farrell's team but if the game becomes open and fast-paced, points could well pile up. Ireland did concede the opening try against Romania and clearly face more of a threat against Tonga, although their relentless attacking play should bring them plenty of reward too.

Ireland form

Ireland stretched their winning run to 14 consecutive matches with a 82-8 win over Romania in their World Cup opener. Their fine recent form has led to them becoming the world's number one-ranked team.

Tonga form

Tonga make their 2023 World Cup debut following back-to-back warm-up wins over Canada. However, they lost all three matches at the Pacific Nations Cup and it's almost seven years since they beat a tier-one nation.

Ireland v Tonga teams

Ireland: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton, C Murray; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong, T Beirne, J Ryan, P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris

Replacements: R Herring, D Kilcoyne, F Bealham, I Henderson, R Baird, C Casey, R Byrne, R Henshaw

Tonga: C Piutau; A Taumoepeau, M Fekitoa, P Ahki, S Kata; W Havili, A Pulu; S Fisi’ihoi, P Ngauamo, B Tameifuna, S Lousi, H Fifita, T Halaifonua, S Talitui, V Fifita

Replacements: S Moli, T Koloamatangi, S Apikotoa, S Paea, S Funaki, S Vailanu, S Takul, F Inisi

