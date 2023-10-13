Ireland v New Zealand World Cup 2023 predictions & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Where to watch Ireland v New Zealand

You can watch Ireland v New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup on ITV1 & Virgin Media One at 8pm on Saturday

Match prediction & best bet

Ireland to win by one to 12 points

1pt 13-8 bet365

Ireland have won their last 17 matches and have looked solid and assured all year. They have won five of their last eight meetings with New Zealand, all by 11 points or fewer.

Ireland v New Zealand betting odds

Ireland 8-11

New Zealand 7-5

Draw 20-1

Ireland v New Zealand : head-to-head stats

Recent meetings Having gone more than a century without a win over the All Blacks, losing 27 and drawing one of 28 games from 1905 to 2013, Ireland have won five of the last eight meetings since 2016

Last match Ireland beat New Zealand 32-22 in Wellington to seal the three-match series 2-1

Longest winning streak: New Zealand won 22 consecutive matches from 1974 to 2013

Ireland v New Zealand matchday preview

The tide has turned as Ireland and New Zealand, who meet in a blockbuster World Cup quarter-final, have swapped roles on the world stage.

It used to be that the All Blacks were the team to beat, perennial World Cup favourites, who just turned up and played their game while opposition coaches had to come up with ways to get past them.

But the boot is on the other foot now and green is the new black as Ireland, with a run of 17 Test victories behind them, are the ones setting the pace to the point where head coach Andy Farrell was happy to name his team a day early, fully confident of the resources he has.

It’s remarkable to think that until 2016 Ireland had never beaten the All Blacks in 28 Tests over more than a century, but since then they have won five of eight meetings culminating in last summer’s historic series win in New Zealand.

A 46-14 quarter-final defeat ended Ireland’s hopes at the 2019 World Cup but New Zealand were 12-point favourites that day and it’s a sign of how much has changed that four years on the All Blacks are underdogs.

Ireland showed how much confidence they have in their own game in their crucial pool showdown with South Africa. Trailing 3-0 in the first half, they were twice awarded a penalty in kicking range and twice turned down the chance for points, kicking for the corner instead.

Both times they lost the lineout and the chance went begging, but even when a third penalty arrived there was no hesitation - the ball went to the corner again and this time a try followed.

New Zealand have always been about trusting their skills and their instincts to turn every opening in their favour. This Ireland team can be brilliant, but relying on processes and organisation, and sticking to those principles, is what has served them well and it’s why the words clinical and efficient and are the ones most often attached to Farrell’s side.

There’s been a first for New Zealand at this World Cup already as they had never before lost a pool match until they were beaten by France on the opening night, and now they find questions being asked of them and whether they can find a winning formula.

They have bounced back from their opening defeat to France with big wins over Namibia, Uruguay and Italy, running in 240 points and 36 tries, but this is a much tougher ask and Ireland should be greater prepared for a top-level test after their last two games against the Springboks and Scotland.

Ireland look ready to add a sixth victory over the All Blacks to their CV, and as their last five have come by margins of seven, nine (twice), ten and 11 points, taking odds-against quotes about a victory of a similar scale looks the best bet.

Ireland form

Ireland have won a record 17 consecutive matches, their last defeat coming in a series opener in New Zealand last July

New Zealand form

The All Blacks completed their pool campaign at the World Cup with big wins over Namibia, Uruguay and Italy, racking up 240 points and 36 tries, but before that lost back-to-back matches to South Africa and France

Ireland v New Zealand teams

Ireland: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong, T Beirne, I Henderson, P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher, D Kilcoyne, F Bealham, J McCarthy, J Conan, C Murray, J Crowley, J O'Brien.

New Zealand: B Barrett; W Jordan, R Ioane, J Barrett, L Fainga'anuku; R Mo'unga, A Smith; E De Groot, C Taylor, T Lomax, B Retallick, S Barrett, S Frizell, S Cane, A Savea.

Replacements: D Coles, T Williams, F Newell, S Whitelock, D Papali'i, F Christie, D McKenzie, A Lienert-Brown.

Ireland v New Zealand team news

Ireland: Wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe have been passed fit to play after picking up injuries last weekend.

New Zealand: Winger Mark Telea has been dropped for a "breach of protocol" so Leicester Fainga'anuku starts in his place.

