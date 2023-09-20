Rugby World Cup - France v Namibia: predictions and rugby union tips: Namibia face another heavy defeat

Where to watch France v Namibia

ITV4, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

France to win by 71 to 80 points

1pt 10-3 bet365

Handicaps

France -68

Namibia +70

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

France v Namibia predictions

Rugby World Cup hosts France have something of a point to prove after they laboured to a 27-12 win over Uruguay last time out, and that's bad news for the team with the worst defensive record at the tournament.

Namibia are at their seventh World Cup but are still looking for their first win. They have lost 52-8 to Italy and 71-3 to New Zealand, results that pretty much reflect their overall record.

The Welwitschias were unable to stay within a 33-point handicap against Italy but beat a 73-point line against the All Blacks, and are handed a similar start for this clash.

France's biggest World Cup win came against these same opponents in 2007, when they ran out 87-10 winners in Toulouse although they were playing against 14 men for just over an hour.

Namibia's struggles at this year's tournament reflect their lack of exposure to top-tier teams in the four years since Japan 2019, and it's hard to look beyond another heavy defeat.

Les Bleus have reverted to the bulk of the side who defeated New Zealand in their opening match and it's a huge task for Namibia. But rather than take odds-on for a handicap wager, a punt on a winning margin of 71 to 80 points should ensure a lively interest to the end.

