France v Italy predictions and rugby union tips: Azzurri set for one last roll of the dice

Where to watch France v Italy

ITV1, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Italy +28

2pts 10-11 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

France v Italy predictions

It's do or die for Italy if they want to break their World Cup chains and reach the quarter-finals for the first time, but the Azzurri need to clear their heads quickly after a 96-17 mauling at the hands of New Zealand.

The All Blacks had a point to prove in that game after losing their final warm-up game and tournament opener, whereas France might feel that with top spot in the pool pretty much assured, and with star scrum-half Antoine Dupont missing, this is a game they can afford to tick off and move on.

Les Bleus have a stronger team out than the one that huffed and puffed their way to a 27-12 victory over Uruguay, but that result gave notice that France can still struggle to get in their stride without their first-choice half-back pairing of Dupont and Romain Ntamack, who have been at the heart of so much of their recent success.

Italy's line-up looks to be full of flair, with dual playmakers in Tommaso Allan at fly-half and Paolo Garbisi moving out to inside centre. Ange Capuozzo starts at full-back while wingers Pierre Bruno and Monty Ioane complete a dangerous back three, but the question is how much ball they will get to work with.

The Azzurri pack won just two of eight scrums on their own put-in against New Zealand while they lost five of 11 line-outs and failed to steal a single All Black throw. They conceded six turnovers and won just one, and figures like that won't cut it against the French either.

Since Italy joined the Six Nations in 2000 they have won just two of 27 matches against France in all competitions, both in Rome. Of the 14 meetings on French soil, Les Bleus have won all but one by a double-figure margin but only one by more than 30 points.

The handicap is tantalisingly set in the high 20s, but Italy will surely not hold back. Capuozzo and Ioane claimed second-half tries against the All Blacks even with the game well beyond them, and the Azzurri can do enough to stay within the line.

