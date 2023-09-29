Fiji v Georgia Rugby World Cup predictions and betting tips: Fijians to avoid costly slip-up

Where to watch Fiji v Georgia

ITV1, 4.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Fiji to win by 11 to 20 points

1pt 13-5 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Fiji v Georgia predictions

The world has been singing Fiji's praises after they beat Australia to set themselves up with a great chance of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007.

But they haven't made it yet and a slip-up in either of their remaining Pool C matches against Georgia or Portugal would undo all the good work they have done.

Fiji's success this year is no flash in the pan. As well as upsetting the Wallabies they have won the Pacific Nations Cup, beaten England at Twickenham and lost narrowly to Wales in their opener.

These teams met at the last Rugby World Cup in Japan, where Fiji ran out easy 45-10 winners, although both teams fell victim to short turnarounds between games at that tournament.

The last meeting between the teams in November was a 15-15 draw but the Fijians outscored the Lelos by two tries to nil.

Georgia haven't been seen at their best yet in France and are usually competitive up front so this could well be a test for Fiji, but they should reach a double-figure winning margin.

