England v Samoa World Cup 2023 predictions & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Where to watch England v Samoa

You can watch England v Samoa in the Rugby World Cup on ITV1 at 4.45pm on Saturday

Match prediction & best bet

England -20

2pts 10-11 general

England arrived at the World Cup in questionable shape but have hit their stride and should be too strong for a much-changed Samoa side.

England v Samoa betting odds

England 1-20

Samoa 12-1

Draw 50-1

England v Samoa : head-to-head stats

Recent meetings These teams have met eight times, three times at the Rugby World Cup, and England have won all eight

Last match England chalked up their biggest win with a 48-14 success at Twickenham, running in seven tries

England v Samoa matchday preview

England are guaranteed top spot in Pool D and could be forgiven for taking their eye off the ball against Samoa, but having rested so many frontline players last time out they know a polished performance is needed before the knockout stage begins.

Having done so well to steady the ship after a poor Six Nations and even worse warm-up campaign, England must be wary of throwing away what they have built in France and a strong line-up against a much-changed Samoa side should produce another solid win.

Skipper Owen Farrell is the only England player retained in the starting line-up from the match with Chile two weeks ago, and he moves to inside centre with George Ford back at fly-half. With Manu Tuilagi outside Farrell and a back three of Jonny May, Joe Marchant and Freddie Steward, there's plenty of pace behind the scrum, but it's up front where England should lay a platform.

Samoa have changed their entire front five from the defeat to Japan, and while the selection of Lima Sopoaga ahead of Christian Leali'ifano might suggest we'll see a more swashbuckling showing from the Pacific islanders, it's hard to escape the notion that Samoa are giving a last opportunity to their full squad and they may lack a bit of cohesion as a result.

It's six years since these teams last met but England were comfortable winners at Twickenham in 2017, scoring seven tries, and go into this clash fresh.

Going back to the 2015 Rugby World Cup, 14 of England's last 15 wins over tier-two teams have been by at least 20 points and the Red Rose should pass that mark again.

England form

After a poor year England have turned it around since arriving in France with three straight wins culminating in a 71-0 rout of Chile

Samoa form

Samoa opened with a good win over Chile but have looked subdued in a battling defeat to Argentina and reverse to Japan

England v Samoa teams

England: F Steward; J Marchant, M Tuilagi, O Farrell, J May; G Ford, A Mitchell; E Genge, J George, D Cole, M Itoje, O Chessum, C Lawes, T Curry, B Earl

Replacements: T Dan, J Marler, K Sinckler, G Martin, B Vunipola, D Care, M Smith, O Lawrence

Samoa: D Paia'aua; N Ah-Wong, T Manu, D Toala, N Fomai; L Sopoaga, J Taumateine: Jordan Lay, S Malolo, M Alaalatoa, S Slade, B Alainu'u'ese, T McFarland, F Lee, S Luatua

Replacements: S Lam, James Lay, P Alo-Emile, S Fa'aso'o, A Motuga, M Matavao, C Leali'ifano, M Faiilagi

England v Samoa team news

England: Only Owen Farrell is retained from the starting line-up that beat Chile and he moves to inside centre as George Ford starts at fly-half

Samoa: There are nine changes to the Samoa side including an all new front five

