England v Chile predictions and Rugby World Cup tips: England ready to win big

Where to watch England v Chile

ITV1, 4.45pm Saturday

Best bet

England -48

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Coral , Ladbrokes

Handicaps

England -48

Chile +50

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England v Chile predictions

England look to have done enough to take their place in the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup, although probably not enough to win over their many doubters after a poor build-up. However, a run-out against tournament debutants Chile, the lowest-ranked nation in the field, gives them the chance to post a statement win.

Chile have caught the eye already, taking the lead after just six minutes in their pool matches against Japan and Samoa, although they ended up losing by 30 and 33 points.

And this is a huge step up for a team who have only played one tier-one side - neighbours Argentina - in their history. They have met Los Pumas a total of 39 times and lost the lot.

England are asked to cover a 48-point handicap, and given they have hit the 50-point mark just once in the last two years - a 52-13 home win over Japan - that might seem a tall task.

But we have seen plenty of mismatches already at this tournament. France, South Africa and Ireland have all covered lines in excess of 60 points while New Zealand only just fell short of a 71-point mark in the 71-3 defeat of Namibia. And while England's attack isn't quite up to the level of those teams, they have named an exciting line-up that should expose an inexperienced defence.

The big news for England is the return of fly-half Owen Farrell, and there's a new-look back three as Marcus Smith starts at full-back while wingers Henry Arundel and Max Malins make their first appearances of the tournament. Elliot Daly moves from the wing to outside centre to add more X factor and they look sure to be able to create and find plenty of space to move in.

England's last World Cup win by more than 50 points came in 2015 when they had already been eliminated but saw off Uruguay 60-3 in their final pool match.

However, their matches against tier-two teams in 2019 were their opening games when they were still playing their way in and Saturday should see a more complete performance.

Teams

England: M Smith; H Arundell, E Daly, O Lawrence, M Malins; O Farrell, D Care; B Rodd, T Dan, K Sinckler, D Ribbans, G Martin, L Ludlam, J Willis, B Vunipola.

Replacements: J Walker, J Marler, W Stuart, O Chessum, B Earl, B Youngs, G Ford, J Marchant

Chile: F Urroz; C Game, D Saavedra, M Garafulic, F Velarde; R Fernandez, B Videla; S Lues, A Bohme, M Dittus, C Saavedra, J Eissman, M Sigren, I Silva, A Escobar

Replacements: T Dussaillant, V Lastra, I Gurruchaga, P Huete, T Orchard, R Martínez, L Carvallo, I Ayarza

