England v Argentina Rugby World Cup 2023 predictions & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Where to watch England v Argentina

You can watch England open their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against Argentina on ITV1, 8pm Saturday

Match prediction & best bet

Argentina to win by one to 12 points

2pts 15-8 bet365

Bet on Argentina to win here and get £40 in Rugby World Cup free bets from Paddy Power

England look in disarray having lost five of their last six matches including to second-tier Fiji last time out. An experienced Argentina side, who won at Twickenham last autumn, should prove too strong although their last five wins against tier-one teams have been by a single-figure margin.

England v Argentina betting odds

England Evs

Argentina 20-21

Draw 22-1

England v Argentina: head-to-head stats

Last ten matches England have won nine of their last ten meetings with Argentina

Last match Despite the one-sided head-to-head, Los Pumas triumphed in the most recent clash with a 30-29 autumn international win at Twickenham in November

Longest winning streak: England won ten straight matches against Argentina from 2009 to 2019

England v Argentina matchday preview

England have looked in disarray during their build-up to the Rugby World Cup – and things may not get any better for the Red Rose when they take on an experienced Argentina side in Marseille on Saturday.

Los Pumas have never won two in a row against England and although they claimed the spoils when the teams last met at Twickenham in November, that snapped a run of ten straight defeats. Seven of the last eight reverses were by a double-figure margin, culminating in a 39-10 England success in the pool stage of the 2019 World Cup.

But Argentina's Twickenham success was well deserved and since the last World Cup Argentina have also beaten New Zealand twice and claimed the scalps of Australia, Wales and Scotland. Under Australian coach Michael Cheika, and with a squad packed with star names from top-flight clubs in England and France, the Pumas are far from the makeweights they appeared to be when they first joined the Rugby Championship.

There's a solidity to Argentina's line-up for this cruch pool opener - 13 of Saturday's line-up started in that win over England last year and the half-back pairing of Gonzalo Bertranou and Santiago Carreras have combined in ten of Argentina's last 13 Tests.

That's in contrast to England, who are without suspended pair Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola, and raised eyebrows with their selection of Alex Mitchell at scrum-half for this match. The Northampton number nine was not in Steve Borthwick's original World Cup squad until Jack van Poortvliet was forced to pull out.

One of Mitchell's strengths is his pace and eye for a break and, with Marcus Smith and Danny Care on the bench as replacement half-backs, it suggests Borthwick could be looking to inject some speed into the game and run at the Pumas.

But temperatures of 30C would make that a tough ask and it is England's defence that needs more attention after they were unable to hold out against Fiji or Ireland in their last two games.

It's a desperately tight betting heat but Argentina definitely stand out as serious contenders and it's worth bolstering their price by backing the Pumas to win by one to 12 points. There was just one point in it last time and five of Argentina's last six wins over tier-one nations have been by a single-figure margin.

England form

England arrive at the World Cup on a run of five defeats from their last six matches, including against Fiji in their most recent outing

Argentina form

Argentina beat Spain last time out but have lost five of their last six matches against tier-one nations

England v Argentina teams

England: F Steward; J May, J Marchant, M Tuilagi, E Daly; G Ford, A Mitchel; E Genge, J George, D Cole, M Itoje, O Chessum, C Lawes, T Curry, B Earl

Replacements: T Dan, J Marler, W Stuart, G Martin, L Ludlam, D Care, M Smith, O Lawrence

Argentina: J Cruz Mallia; E Boffelli, L Cinti, S Chocobares, M Carreras; S Carreras, G Bertranou; T Gallo, J Montoya, F Gomez Kodela, M Alemanno, T Lavanini, P Matera, M Kremer, J M Gonzalez

Replacements: A Creevy, J Sclavi, E Bello, G Petti, P Rubiolo, R Bruni, L Bazan Velez, M Moroni

Make the most of your £40 Rugby World Cup free bet: all of our England v Argentina Tips

With Paddy Power giving away £40 in Rugby World Cup 2023 free bets , you might feel spoilt for choice. Here are some betting tips for the England v Argentina match that you may want to consider:

Argentina to win @5-6 with Paddy Power

Argentina to win by 1-7 points @11-4 with Paddy Power

Argentina to win by 8-14 points @9-2 with Paddy Power

*Note that these odds are subject to change

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Rugby World Cup free bet on England v Argentina

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on England v Argentina, during the Rugby World Cup 2023 on Saturday night. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Rugby World Cup 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Rugby World Cup 2023 betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.