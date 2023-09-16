Rugby World Cup - Australia v Fiji predictions and rugby union tips: expect another rollercoaster ride

Where to watch Australia v Fiji

ITV1, 4.45pm Sunday

Best bet

Over 50.5 points

2pts 10-11 bet365

Best odds

Australia 4-9

Fiji 21-10

Draw 22-1



Australia v Fiji predictions

Fiji helped serve up the most entertaining clash of this Rugby World Cup when they were just edged 32-26 by Wales last weekend, while Australia's young side showed their ambition in a four-try win over Georgia, so the ingredients are there for another Sunday spectacle.

The Wallabies claimed their first win of the year with Eddie Jones at the helm as they beat Georgia 35-15. Having overlooked some seasoned players in naming his squad, Jones started with the young half-back combination of Tate McDermott and Carter Gordon looking to inject more pace into the side.

McDermott is unavailable this week having gone off in the first half with concussion, but the experienced Nic White is another snappy operator at nine, and with a backline again featuring last week's tryscorers Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Jordan Petaia plus powerhouse winger Marika Koroibete, there is plenty of pace and cutting edge.

Australia's first two tries came inside the opening ten minutes against Georgia and there is no reason to think they will be more circumspect this time.

Fiji took two bonus points from their game against Wales but defeat to Australia would probably end their quarter-final hopes so it's worth considering if they might take a more cautious approach.

However, the Wallabies forward game looked strong against a traditionally difficult Georgian pack and Fiji must know their best hope is to play to their attacking strengths. That was just what they did the last time they reached the knockout stage - again in France, in 2007 - when they beat Wales 38-34 in their final pool game.

Australia were in their pool too that year, and won that fixture 55-12, although more recent meetings have been closer. The Wallabies were 39-21 winners when the teams met in Japan in 2019 and the six matches between the two this century have produced totals of 49, 67, 52, 41, 51 and 58 points, so backing a tally of more than 50 in this showdown could prove profitable.

Teams

Australia: B Donaldson; M Nawaqanitawase, J Petaia, S Kerevi, M Koroibete; C Gordon, N White; A Bell, D Porecki, J Slipper, N Frost, W Skelton, T Hooper, F McReight, R Valetini

Replacements: J Uelese, B Schoupp, Z Nonggorr, R Arnold, R Leota, I Fines-Leleiwasa, L Foketi, S Vunivalu

Fiji: I Droasese; J Wainiqolo, W Nayacalevu, J Tuisova, S Radradra; T Tela, S Kuruvoli; E Mawi, S Matavesi, L Tagi, I Nasilasila, T Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, L Tagitagivalu, L Botia, V Mata

Replacements: T Ikanivere, P Ravai, M Doge, T Mayanavanua, A Tuisue, F Lomani, V Botitu, V Habosi

