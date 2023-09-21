Argentina v Samoa Rugby World Cup predictions and rugby union tips: Pumas may be pushed hard

Where to watch Argentina v Samoa

ITV1, 4.45pm Friday

Best bet

Samoa +7 on first-half handicap

2pts 10-11 bet365

Argentina v Samoa odds

Argentina 1-6

Samoa 5-1

Argentina v Samoa predictions

Any talk of Argentina being dark horses to win the Rugby World Cup was quickly silenced by an inept opening loss to England, and the Pumas now find themselves in a precarious position as they prepare to take on an improving Samoa side in Saint-Etienne.

There were few positives for Argentina boss Michael Cheika to take from the 27-10 defeat to a 14-man England team nearly a fortnight ago, and back-to-back losses would leave the Pumas on the brink of a second successive pool-stage exit.

Bookmakers are steadfast in their belief the South Americans will qualify from Pool D, though. They still make Argentina long odds-on to reach the quarter-finals and 13-point favourites for Friday's clash with Samoa - but that could prove to be a hefty number for a team under such pressure.

The Pumas have recorded just two double-digit victories among their last eight wins, one of which was a warm-up success against minnows Spain.

Coach Cheika has largely kept faith with the players that produced such an ill-disciplined and uninspired performance against England, although Newcastle’s Matias Moroni has been drafted in to add some punch in midfield.

However, Argentina face similar problems to the ones they failed to solve against England. Samoa’s pack, led by one-man wrecking crew Theo McFarland, should be able to match the Pumas physically while they’ve shown themselves to have a strong defensive set-up without the ball.

Seilala Mapusua’s men conceded the fewest tries in this year’s Pacific Nations Cup before limiting Ireland to 17 points in preparation for the World Cup, and they also kept Chile scoreless in the second half of their World Cup opener.

Samoa overcame a slow start to record a bonus-point 43-10 win against the Condors and will likely scent an opportunity to reach a first World Cup quarter-final since 1995.

Like the other Pacific nations, the change to eligibility rules has helped to improve the quality of Samoa's squad and in ex-Wallaby fly-half Christian Leali’ifano they boast a reliable goalkicker who has averaged ten points per game against Argentina in his career. His trusty boot should keep the scoreboard ticking over for them against the Pumas.

The concerns for Samoa is their recent lack of matches against tier-one teams and the fact they will be coming off a six-day turnaround from the Chile game with Mapusua keeping changes to a minimum.

Samoa haven’t beaten a tier-one nation since 2014 and will need to dig deep if they are to set that record straight against Argentina. But they should be able to hang in the game and having been behind only once at half-time in their last eight matches, Samoa appeal with a seven-point start on the first-half handicap.

