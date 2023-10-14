France v South Africa betting tips and rugby union predictions: Points may pile up in Paris

Where to watch France v South Africa

ITV 1, 8pm Saturday

France v South Africa predictions

It’s the hosts against the holders in the final quarter-final battle in France and these sides could round off the show with an exciting, high-scoring contest.

France have the wind in their sails after some swashbuckling attacking performances in their pool matches.

Once we get to the pool stage though defences tend to take over and South Africa have built their World Cup success on those solid foundations.In 2019 the Springboks conceded just one try in three knockout games on their way to lifting the trophy, and they have shipped just 34 points in their pool matches, a record bettered only by France with 32.

Given those defensive records it’s no surprise to see the points line set as low as 41.5 but there are signs that this match may buck the trend in the tournament.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two have passed that mark, most recently when France won 30-26 in Marseille in November.

The Boks have raised eyebrows with their selections at this tournament, notably when naming seven forwards on the bench against Ireland, and this match is no different with a surprise half-back pairing. Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard, ever present in the starting line-up through the knockout stage in 2019, are on the bench as Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok start.

Reinach’s selection in particular points at an injection of pace and the Springboks certainly have the players out wide in Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe to some attacking damage.

Both teams have powerful forwards and it’s hard to see one pack getting enough of an upper hand to sway the outcome so both are going to have to look beyond the battle up front.

That win for France last autumn was their first in eight meetings but they are narrow favourites and this could go to the wire.

