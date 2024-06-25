State of Origin Game 2 betting tips and predictions: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch State of Origin Game 2

New South Wales vs Queensland

Sky Sports Action, 11.05am Wednesday

Best bets for State of Origin Game 2

Under 38.5 points

2pts 4-5 Betfred

State of Origin Game 2 predictions

Queensland are one game away from a third successive State of Origin series win following a thumping 38-10 victory in Game One of this year’s contest with New South Wales three weeks ago.

Origin games are rarely won so easily and the eighth-minute dismissal of Blues centre Joseph Sua’ali’i certainly contributed to the blowout scoreline in Sydney.

Things should be more competitive at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday morning and bookmakers even make New South Wales favourites to hit back in the Victorian capital.

While Queensland head coach Billy Slater has understandably kept changes to a minimum, making just two alterations to his bench from Game One, his Blues counterpart Michael Maguire has wielded the axe with the decision to drop Australia captain James Tedesco the biggest talking point.

Maguire, who led Wigan to Super League and Challenge Cup success in a two-year spell between 2010 and 2011, has come in for criticism for his decision-making in the Blues’ Sydney hiding but he remains one of the most astute head coaches in the game.

With a full quota on the pitch New South Wales should put up much more of a fight, but they will undoubtedly lack the control provided by Golden Boot holder Nathan Cleary, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

That could impact their points-scoring potential and banking on a tighter game at the MCG could be prudent.

Just one of the five Origin encounters at the venue have surpassed the 38.5-point line set for Game Two.

