Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Castleford v Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Hull KR v London Broncos

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

TriBet - Any other result in Leeds v Warrington

2pts 8-5 bet365

Salford -7.5

3pts 5-6 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

Investment was the name of the game for Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves in the off-season as the pair seek to plot a path back to Old Trafford.

Leeds have made the Grand Final just once since last lifting the Betfred Super League trophy in 2017 while Warrington have not made the big dance since 2018.

The Rhinos spent big for the first time in a long time to overhaul their playing squad while Warrington also opened the chequebook to freshen things up on and off the field.

On the face of it the pair appear to be beginning to get a decent return on their outlays. Both sides have won four and lost two of their opening six games, but those promising early records come with an asterisk.

That's because the losses sustained by the pair have been against some of the stronger sides in Super League – Hull KR and St Helens in Leeds's case and Catalans Dragons twice for Warrington.

So tonight's meeting at Headingley will be an interesting barometer of where the two sides stand, although a handicap of two points, which bookmakers ask the visitors to give up, hints at just how tight things could be.

The Wire have scored 72 points more than Leeds this season but they have already played the bottom three whereas the Rhinos have faced only Cas of those three sides. Defensively Leeds have conceded 88 points to the Wire's 90, a stat which could be much more informative.

Two of Leeds's wins have been by six points while they defeated Catalans by just eight and both of their defeats have come by ten. And with another extremely tight encounter on the cards, backing any other result in bet365's TriBet market, in which the bet will win if either side win by no more than six points or the game ends as an 80-minute tie, could the way to get involved.

Hull KR are asked to give up a handicap start in the mid-30s at home to winless London but fellow strugglers Castleford are not nearly afforded as big of a buffer at home to Salford.

Cas dominated the first period of their Easter clash with Leeds but failed to take advantage in a scoreless first 40 minutes and were eventually worn down 26-6 by the Rhinos.

The Tigers have been toothless in attack, averaging just short of 11 points per game, and timid in defence this season, conceding 204 in six games, whereas the Red Devils have won four of their six league matches.

Salford were 24-22 victors at home to the Tigers in round two but they were 24-10 to the good after 50 minutes and may not take their foot off the gas this time around.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.