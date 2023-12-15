It's irrational for punters to rage against Rahm

Backs were being slapped at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Wednesday as world leaders agreed to “transition away” from fossil fuels, but my grave fears for the next generation remain. I think their reliance on Alexa is a much more dangerous threat to their existence than Earth getting a bit warm.

The youth of today are not prepared for real-world difficulties because they leave Alexa – virtual assistant technology created in 2014 – to indulge their every whim. My kids depend on Alexa – always barking orders at her – and she dutifully complies. But when my children get older and realise life presents challenges that Alexa is unable to solve, I wonder if they will be able to adapt.

“Alexa: Get me a job...”