Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionSteve Palmer
premium

Golfing doubles have the potential to spread joy to the world

Xander Schauffele and Nick Dunlap have drenched summer in sunshine

author image
Racing Post Sport
Xander Schauffele kisses the famous Claret Jug at Royal Troon after becoming Open champion
Xander Schauffele kisses the famous Claret Jug at Royal Troon after becoming Open championCredit: Rob Casey - SNS Group

The Joy of Sex is a famous publication which has sold about 14 million copies since first being printed in 1972 – an iconic tome which earned author Alex Comfort a pretty penny until he died at the age of 80 in the year 2000.

I am hoping a similar tale will unfold in my life – because when I retire I intend to write a book called The Joy of Bets. Maybe I will sell millions of copies and live until I am 80. I think I will, because punting can, without doubt, be as joyous as sex.

Everyone is allowed to bang on, if you'll pardon the pun, about how joyous sex is. Channel 4 or some other ratings-craving broadcaster will put your name up in lights if you can follow Comfort's lead and make sex chat sell. Dare to espouse the joys of punting, though, and you will be vilified by mainstream media and made to feel you are among the dregs of society.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inSteve Palmer

Last updated

iconCopy
more inSteve Palmer
more inSteve Palmer