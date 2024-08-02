Golfing doubles have the potential to spread joy to the world

The Joy of Sex is a famous publication which has sold about 14 million copies since first being printed in 1972 – an iconic tome which earned author Alex Comfort a pretty penny until he died at the age of 80 in the year 2000.

I am hoping a similar tale will unfold in my life – because when I retire I intend to write a book called The Joy of Bets. Maybe I will sell millions of copies and live until I am 80. I think I will, because punting can, without doubt, be as joyous as sex.

Everyone is allowed to bang on, if you'll pardon the pun, about how joyous sex is. Channel 4 or some other ratings-craving broadcaster will put your name up in lights if you can follow Comfort's lead and make sex chat sell. Dare to espouse the joys of punting, though, and you will be vilified by mainstream media and made to feel you are among the dregs of society.