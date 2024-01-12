Racing Post logo
Opinion
premium

Luke Littler could be at the dawn of an era of darting dominance

Sport's latest prodigy can follow in the footsteps of Phil Taylor

World Championship runner-up Luke Littler looks a player of immense potential
World Championship runner-up Luke Littler looks a player of immense potentialCredit: Tom Dulat

With my children being looked after by others for a day and a half at the end of November, I booked my wife and I a night in a fancy hotel in Bournemouth, sensing the opportunity of a 'dirty weekend'.

Anticipation built throughout the evening and after some fine dining and post-dessert footsie, I thought I was going to have to put the fire brigade on stand-by because the restaurant was crackling so dangerously with romantic sparks.

Approximately 30 minutes later, my wife was fast asleep in the hotel bed, having crashed out on arrival. A rare glass of wine for the typically teetotal member of the marriage did untold damage, so by 9pm, I was watching the Players Championship Darts Finals on ITV3 as my sweetheart gently snored beside me. The next best thing to a dirty weekend is a darty weekend, eh?

author image
Steve PalmerRacing Post Sport

Published on 12 January 2024inOpinion

Last updated 12:15, 12 January 2024

icon
