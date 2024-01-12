Luke Littler could be at the dawn of an era of darting dominance

With my children being looked after by others for a day and a half at the end of November, I booked my wife and I a night in a fancy hotel in Bournemouth, sensing the opportunity of a 'dirty weekend'.

Anticipation built throughout the evening and after some fine dining and post-dessert footsie, I thought I was going to have to put the fire brigade on stand-by because the restaurant was crackling so dangerously with romantic sparks.

Approximately 30 minutes later, my wife was fast asleep in the hotel bed, having crashed out on arrival. A rare glass of wine for the typically teetotal member of the marriage did untold damage, so by 9pm, I was watching the Players Championship Darts Finals on ITV3 as my sweetheart gently snored beside me. The next best thing to a dirty weekend is a darty weekend, eh?