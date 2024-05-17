Aidan Perkins: Departing Klopp will be fondly remembered by the Anfield faithful

Jurgen Klopp has given many memorable lines as Liverpool's manager but one that is particularly pertinent now came during his first press conference.

“It’s not so important what people think when you come in, it’s much more important what people think when you leave,” Klopp said back in October 2015, and as his exhilarating reign as Liverpool boss finally comes to an end it is obvious to state that he will be difficult to follow.

Arne Slot is expected to be named as the German's successor after guiding Feyenoord to the league title in the Netherlands 12 months ago and winning the Dutch Cup this season but Klopp leaves Liverpool having won a bit more.

The Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup twice have all been secured during his Anfield tenure.

Only time will tell if his successor comes anywhere near to emulating the German’s triumphs but the outgoing manager has at least left a playing squad in place that looks good enough to compete on all fronts again next season.

Losing Mohamed Salah would be a major blow but all the indications are that the Egyptian wants to stay, while Virgil van Dijk has expressed his desire to be part of the new era.

There are a core group of players aged between 21 and 28 who the new manager would be wise to build his side around. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott, Dominic Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota should all form part of the new plan.

There are bound to be changes but the nucleus of a squad capable of challenging for trophies next season is already there despite the final few months of Klopp's reign ultimately ending in disappointment with talk of a farewell quad falling away after the League Cup was secured with a bunch of kids against Chelsea.

However, Klopp’s time at Anfield will not be remembered for recent results.

Instead the sensational comeback against Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-final final will be recalled which led to Liverpool being crowned European champions for the sixth time when they beat Tottenham in the final.

Then there’s the virtually flawless 2019-20 league season when the club’s 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England finally came to an end and there are countless other worthy wins, cometh-the-hour comebacks and collective celebrations that will feature in Sunday's tribute montages.

Even though Klopp won seven major trophies, he came agonisingly close to even more glory. His side were pipped to two Premier League titles by Manchester City, who finished just a point ahead of Liverpool in both 2019 and 2022, as well as the two Champions League final defeats to Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022.

The 56-year-old has earned himself legendary status, but he will not just rank alongside Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Sir Kenny Dalglish in the minds of Liverpool fans because of the trophies he won, it was the way he went about it.

Klopp immediately connected with what was then a disillusioned fanbase in the autumn of 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers.

The high-energy, high-pressing brand of attacking football took a while to reap results, but at its best, Klopp's Reds were mesmerising to watch.

And as the Kop gets ready to wave a tearful goodbye to their much-loved leader at Anfield on Sunday, Klopp can be in no doubt just what people think of him when he leaves.