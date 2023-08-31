Solving goalscoring conundrum will be key to Everton's Premier League survival chances

When Abdoulaye Doucoure scored from distance to hand Everton a 1-0 win over Bournemouth and secure the club's Premier League survival at the end of May, Goodison Park drew a unanimous sigh of relief.

The Toffees had survived and could look forward to a first pre-season under Sean Dyche and the chance to rebuild the squad over the summer months.

Fast forward to last Saturday, though, and the same old problems reared their heads as Everton slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Wolves at the iconic Merseyside venue, leaving them rooted to the foot of the Premier League table and in dire need of transformation.

The club have regressed rather than progressed over the summer, having started the new season with a 1-0 loss to Fulham and a 4-0 hammering by Aston Villa before last weekend.

After three games, Everton have three defeats, have conceded six goals and, alarmingly, are yet to score in the Premier League this term.

There are undoubtedly issues at the back - Michael Keane remains a staple of Dyche's side despite consistent errors - while the team's failure to retain possession is also a major concern.

But even the less astute football fan will be aware Everton's most pressing problem is in the final third.

Indeed, Everton and Cheltenham are the only two clubs in the Premier League and EFL yet to score a league goal in the 2023-24 season and when it comes to big chances missed, the Toffees also lead the way in the top flight with nine.

It was a problem which plagued the club all of last season as they finished as the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League with only 34 goals in 38 matches, while defender James Tarkowski finished the campaign with 88 touches in their opponents’ penalty box, the second-most in the team.

All of the figures and stats pointed towards a lack of innovation and the absence of a prolific scorer but Everton have done little to solve the conundrum.

Portuguese strikers Youssef Chermiti and Beto have arrived at the club for nearly £40 million between them but both represent a gamble and Chermiti hardly raised any eyebrows with his appearance off the bench against Wolves last weekend.

They are a physically imposing pair, both standing 6ft 4in, and in the long run that could suit the way Dyche likes to play.

But that does not help Everton in the interim and by the time either player finds his feet, it could be too late to save the club's Premier League status.

Some of the club's demise has been out of their hands - Dominic Calvert-Lewin's long-awaited return was cut short when he went down with a facial injury against Aston Villa earlier in August and he remains sidelined. Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil, meanwhile, have also been out of action.

But even with those players involved last term, Everton still struggled and something has to change if the club wants to ensure their first match at their new stadium takes place in the Premier League and not the Championship next term.

Bookmakers remain unconvinced. Everton started the season as 3-1 shots for the drop, only to be cut to 17-10 before this weekend's fixtures.

Optimistic Toffees fans will point out the chances have been there. In Everton's last two home games, they have managed 16 shots on target, while their expected goals figure with Understat is 5.21.

That reaffirms that the issue is not in creating chances but in finishing them off.

Beto gave a glimpse of what he can do on Wednesday, helping Everton to avoid a disaster at Doncaster as they recovered from 1-0 down to win 2-1 in the EFL Cup against the League Two strugglers.

But whether it is the former Udinese striker, who bagged ten goals for the club last term, Chermiti or a late signing in this transfer window, Everton need someone to step up to the plate sooner rather than later if they are to avoid a first relegation since 1951.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport