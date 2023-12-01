Mark Langdon: Euro 2024 team-by-team guide

It's the Euro 2024 draw on Saturday (live on BBC2 at 5.15pm) and here's a quick guide to all of the teams.

Pot One

France 7-2

Supremely talented World Cup runners-up are led by superstar Kylian Mbappe and ably supported by Antoine Griezmann, with young talent bursting through everywhere. Obvious contenders.

England 4-1

There can be no excuses this time. If Gareth Southgate can't win when able to rely on Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and the rest then he never will. It's time.

Germany 7-1

The arrival of Julian Nagelsmann as coach has improved the hosts' chances but Germany rarely look like keeping clean sheets and don't possess a reliable goalscorer.

Spain 15-2

A poor price in comparison to Iberian counterparts Portugal. Have a lot of possession without much penetration and at some stage that lack of potency is likely to tell.

Portugal 9-1

Sticking by Ronaldo and appointing Roberto Martinez as manager are questionable decisions, but boast a stacked squad. Any team with Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva cannot be dismissed.

Belgium 16-1

This might be a tournament too soon for Jeremy Doku, Lois Openda and Johan Bakayoko and one too many for Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen.

Pot Two

Denmark 33-1

Semi-finalists at the last Euros and that was their chance. Awful at the World Cup and not much better in qualifying. Top players are now past their best.

Turkey 66-1

Traditional dark horses and boast some interesting players – but they were dreadful at Euro 2020.

Hungary 80-1

Results are improving with Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai the driving force. Could be better than the betting suggests.

Austria 80-1

Drew with France in the Nations League and have since beaten Italy and Germany. There's a limit to what could be achieved but Ralf Rangnick has got the Austrians heading the right way.

Romania 200-1

Finished unbeaten in a soft group and likely to be outclassed now upped in quality.

Albania 500-1

Coach Sylvinho – yes, the one who played for Arsenal – has earned enormous plaudits, but in reality Albania gained only four more points than Moldova in qualifying.

Pot Three

Netherlands 16-1

Swapping Louis van Gaal for Ronald Koeman is a coaching downgrade but they should not concede many goals with Nathan Ake and Virgil van Dijk marshalling the defence plus the emergence of Micky van de Ven. Xavi Simons is a delight and they are the team to avoid in Pot Three.

Croatia 33-1

Never write them off, but surely this is one tournament too far for a tired-looking team.

Scotland 80-1

The Scots will travel in huge numbers and the party could last until the knockouts. They have been improving for a while now and possess a number of players plying their trade at a high level.

Czech Republic 150-1

Qualifying was a mess and coach Jaroslav Silhavy left his job despite booking a spot in Germany.

Slovakia 250-1

Lost home and away to Portugal and the total shots-on-target tally finished 19-5 which looks telling.

Slovenia 250-1

Jan Oblak is a top keeper and the hype machine regarding striker Benjamin Sesko is in overdrive. However, there's not much else.

Pot Four

Italy 16-1

The reigning champions lack goalscorers and are not even that defensively sound as you would expect from an Azzurri team. Still the best team in Pot Four, though.

Switzerland 80-1

Experienced side with most of their best players in their thirties. Won only four games in qualifying but can be awkward opponents.

Serbia 80-1

Should do better with the firepower of Aleksander Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but they are not blessed defensively.

Playoff winners x3

The betting suggests it will be Poland, Ukraine and Greece who make the finals.

