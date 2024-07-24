Women's Olympic football outright winner predictions, odds and betting tips: All-conquering Spain can flourish on debut

When does the women's Olympic football tournament start?

4pm Thursday

Where can I watch the women's Olympic football tournament?

Coverage is available on BBC, BBC iPlayer, Eurosport 1 & discovery+

Women's Olympic football predictions & best bets

Spain to win Women’s Olympic Football

2pts 2-1 general

Women's Olympic football odds

USA 2-1

Spain 2-1

France 11-2

Germany 12-1

Japan 14-1

Brazil 14-1

Australia 19-1

20-1 bar

Women's Olympic football predictions

Many might interpret the battle for the women's football gold medal at the Olympics as a fight between the old and the new, and while it seems sensible to expect a strong challenge from hosts France, the market envisages a clash for glory between the USA and Spain.

The Americans have taken gold four times, but their last success came in London 12 years ago and just a bronze from Tokyo since then is regarded as unacceptable by a public that expects to dominate.

New USWNT manager Emma Hayes, who has just taken the helm after a career full of trophies in the Women's Super League with Chelsea, seems intent on writing her own history and raised plenty of eyebrows by deciding star Alex Morgan was surplus to requirements.

There have been signs that the ship has been steadied after the United States were knocked out of World Cup on penalties by Sweden in the last 16 as they posted victories in the Gold Cup and SheBelieves Cup.

Both of those successes were secured on home soil, though, which suggests Hayes's team remain a work in progress,

There will be no British representation after the Lionesses failed to claim one of the three places available from the Nations League, and world champions Spain appear the only European representatives who do not have plenty to prove.

Hosts France and Germany both disappointed at the World Cup and there is bound to be plenty of pressure on Herve Renard's team in their own backyard.

Meanwhile the Germans head into competition under the caretaker charge of Horst Hrubesch, with the Rio gold medallists having failed to get through the group stage of the World Cup.

Spain, who won the Nations League, are likely to go on the front foot from the off, especially as their opening game is against Japan, who surprisingly stung them 4-0 when they met in Australia last year.

That result can be filed as a blip as La Roja have won 14 of their last 16 matches and with no age restrictions in the women's tournament, we should see Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, Salma Paralluelo and their teammates grow into the competition and claim gold on their Games debut.

It would be a surprise if anyone outside the top four makes a real push as Australia head to France without star player Sam Kerr, although Canada, who should have few problems qualifying alongside France from Group A that also contains Colombia and New Zealand, could prove difficult to beat.

Apart from that surprise win against Spain, Japan tend to struggle against top opposition while Brazil also have to prove they can cut it with the cream of the crop, so a bronze medal would probably be regarded as a success for the South Americans.