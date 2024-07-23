- More
Wednesday's men's Olympic predictions and free football tips: Paraguay not to be underestimated
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wednesday's matches in the men's Olympic Football Tournament
When to bet & how to watch
Japan v Paraguay
Live on BBC iPlayer and discovery+, 6pm Wednesday
Guinea v New Zealand
Live on BBC iPlayer and discovery+, 4pm Wednesday
Best bets
Paraguay or draw double chance v Japan
2pts 4-5 bet365
Guinea -1 goal on Asian handicap v New Zealand
1pt 2.250 bet365
Wednesday's Men's Olympic football predictions
Paraguay are favourites in places to top Group D at the expense of Japan yet they are big outsiders for their opening showdown in Bordeaux.
Japan’s preparations concluded with a 1-1 draw with hosts France but they have opted against selecting an over-age player for the tournament and it looks hard to justify odds-on quotes against Paraguay given how successful South American sides have been at past Olympic Games.
Four of the last five winners hailed from that continent and Paraguay were silver medalists in Athens in 2004, suggesting they could be capable of outrunning their tournament odds.
Reinstating coach Carlos Jara Saguier, who led them to that final in Greece, looks a shrewd move and in Brighton’s Julio Enciso and Diego Gomez of Inter Miami they boast some serious talent.
Japan showed at the World Cup two years ago that they are a rising force but this could be cagey and Paraguay are overpriced to avoid defeat.
The other wager worth having in Wednesday’s curtain-raisers is on Guinea to make light work of Group A rivals New Zealand, who warmed up with a 3-1 loss to Uzbekistan last Thursday.
The Kiwis look fairly limited - Plymouth’s Ben Waine is one of their over-age players while Guinea are armed with former Liverpool star Naby Keïta and have some top talents coming through at elite European clubs.
Guinea defeated one of the tournament favourites in Argentina 1-0 in their final friendly outing five days ago and they look a good bet giving up a goal on the Asian handicap - victory by two or more goals is a winning bet while stakes are returned if they win by one.
