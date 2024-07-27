Best bets and predictions for day two of the 2024 Paris Olympics: Glover going for third gold

Where to watch the Olympics in the UK and Ireland

Paris 2024 Olympics day two predictions

Basketball predictions

Starts 10am

LeBron James struck an iconic pose when carrying the United States flag at the Olympic opening ceremony and his star-studded team hit the court for the first time when they take on Serbia on Sunday afternoon (4.15pm start).

The Stars and Stripes squad have a tough opening test against Serbia, who they beat in the 2016 Rio gold-medal match, but can be fancied to cover the handicap.

The American squad could be best caught early in the tournament as they may need more time to come together as a team, but while James has not played at the Olympics since 2012 and fellow superstar Steph Curry is playing in his first Games at the age of 36, their squad depth is awesome and the likes of Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton have valuable tournament experience.

Serbia's star man is centre Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and the team won silver in the last world championship without him, but a recent 105-79 loss to the States in a warm-up match suggests they may not cause an early shock.

Swimming predictions

Starts 10am

Great Britain have a medal contender in action early in Sunday's pool programme as Matt Richards is 15-2 third favourite in the men's 200m freestyle.

It's 14-1 bar the first three in the betting and while Romania's David Popivici is the 2-5 favourite, Germany's Lukas Martens looks an even bigger threat after setting some scorching times since dropping back from longer distances.

There's a fascinating duel in prospect in the men's 100m backstroke and America's Ryan Murphy is fancied to get the better of Italy's Thomas Ceccon.

The 29-year-old is looking to add to his tally of four Olympic golds and looked strong in the US trials last month, setting the fastest time in the world this year.

Rugby Sevens predictions

Starts 2.30pm

The Olympic women's rugby sevens tournament kicks off on Sunday and New Zealand look strong favourites to continue their excellent record. The Black Ferns have won silver and gold in the two Olympic competitions to date and stalwarts Tyla King and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe will be looking to go out on a high note before retiring after the Games.

The teams from Great Britain and Ireland are not expected to be in medal contention and are priced at 33-1 and 50-1 respectively, but Ireland are favourites as the nations clash in their opening Pool B match on Sunday at 8-13 to make a winning start.

Rowing predictions

Starts 9.30am

The rowing team have been a great source of medals for Team GB in recent Olympics and several elite squads begin their campaigns on Sunday. The men's and women's fours are both favourites for gold but the women's team appeal more due to the men appearing to face stiffer competition.

The British women have not looked back since two-time gold medallist Helen Glover came out of retirement last year to join Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave (no relation to Steve) and Rebecca Shorten in the boat.

The team were third in the 2023 world championship but have been unbeaten this season and should prove hard to beat.

The men's four have a strong chance too, but Australia, the United States and New Zealand all look genuine threats and Britain's odds-on price looks a little skinny in the circumstances.

The British men's pair of Tom George and Ollie Wynne-Griffith are 11-10 favourites but the Swiss duo look a major threat along with the defending champions from Croatia who are coming back into form.

Ireland have a chance of a medal in the women's pair, with Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh the 14-1 fourth favourites.

