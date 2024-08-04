Best bets and predictions for day ten of the 2024 Paris Olympics: Team GB eyeing a golden start in the Velodrome

Where to watch the Olympics in the UK and Ireland

Daily coverage on BBC, RTE and Discovery+

Best bets for day ten

Angelica Moser to win women's pole vault

1pt each-way 17-2 BoyleSports

Great Britain to win men's team pursuit

2pts 2-1 general

Under 4.5 goals in Netherlands vs Great Britain

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Paris 2024 Olympics day ten predictions

Athletics predictions

Starts 9.40am

By Ian Wilkerson

World indoor pole vault champion Molly Caudery is one of Great Britain's leading athletic medal hopes, but the Stade de France showdown looks an open event and better value may lie elsewhere.

Caudery has come on leaps and bounds since finishing fifth at last year's World Championships and she broke the British record in Toulouse in June, posting 4.92m.

However, that has left her with a target on her back and one of her closest rivals that night, Australia's Nina Kennedy, subsequently beat her in last month's Diamond League meeting in London.

She shared the world title with Olympic champion Katie Moon in Budapest, and the American is back to defend her crown, but one performer to keep an eye on is Switzerland's Angelica Moser.

She was also four centimetres behind Caudery in Toulouse and, like the Brit, is on a upward curve, having won the European Championship in Rome and then posting 4.88m in a recent meeting in Monaco.

BoyleSports pay a quarter the odds for the first two places and Moser can gain at least a silver.

Cycling predictions

Starts 4pm

By Joe Champion

Seven days of Olympic track cycling action starts at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on Monday and there is a real chance that Great Britain will win gold in the two opening disciplines.

The women's team sprint kicks off proceedings at 4pm UK and Ireland time and there looks to be little to split Britain's trio of Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant and Germany's Lea Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch and Emma Hinze.

Team GB, led by the outstanding Finucane, who is favourite for the individual sprint, are the coming force in women's team sprinting but Germany have won the world title in each of the last three years and will be desperate to add Olympic gold to their rainbow bands.

With both teams a shade of odds-against in an event usually decided by the finest of margins, preference is for a bet in the men's team pursuit where Great Britain offer much better value in a likely three-way tussle with Italy and Denmark.

Having won team pursuit gold in Beijing, London and Rio, the British men relinquished their crown in Tokyo but they head to Paris with a settled five-man line-up - Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Oliver Wood - who have been leading the way on the track this year.

Team GB claimed European gold in January as Bigham, Hayter, Tanfield and Vernon beat Denmark by more than a second in the final, and they warmed up for the Olympics with a Track Nations Cup win in April.

Italy, who can call on road racing powerhouses Filippo Ganna and Jonathan Milan as part of their squad, are big dangers. However, they couldn't beat the British quartet at the 2022 World Championships despite their big two riders claiming the individual gold and silver medals.

The Brits crashed out in defence of the world title last season but subsequent signs suggest it's all systems go in pursuit of a fourth title in five Olympics.

Hockey predictions

Starts 9am

By Ian Wilkerson

Two victories from the five Pool B matches were enough to earn Great Britain's women a place in the hockey quarter-finals, but they are 16-1 to get past the Netherlands, who have seen off all who have come across their path in Paris.

The defending champions have won five matches and the British team have to pick themselves up from a 3-0 defeat to Argentina, who fell to the Dutch in the Tokyo final.

The match market provides little encouragement to get involved, but it may be worth going low on Betfair and Paddy Power's total goals line of 4.5.

The Dutch eclipsed that it just two of their five pool games, scoring a total of 11 goals in those encounters against Japan and France, who were eliminated.

Four of Great Britain's five matches, including a 4-0 defeat to Australia, did not get over that line and a strong defensive display could prevent the Dutch from running away with things.

