France vs Spain men's gold medal match prediction, betting tips and odds
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Friday's gold medal match in the men's football at the Paris Olympics
Where to watch France vs Spain
Eurosport 5 & Discovery+, 5pm Friday
Best bet
Spain to win in 90 mins
1pt 9-4 BoyleSports
Already advised by Aaron Ashley
Spain to win gold medal
2pts 11-4 general
France vs Spain predictions
Spain were crowned men's European champions only last month and they can complete a golden summer with victory over hosts France in a heavyweight Olympics final at the Parc des Princes on Friday.
La Roja had to settle for silver in Tokyo three years ago but they look well-placed to go one better this time around and become the first European nation to win men's Olympic gold since their triumph in Barcelona in 1992.
Spain have impressed en route to the gold-medal match with their only defeat coming against Egypt in the group stage when they rang the changes.
They comfortably saw off Uzbekistan and the Dominican Republic in their other group outings and have eased past Japan and Morocco in the knockouts, winning their last two ties by a combined 5-1 margin.
Fermin Lopez, who was part of La Roja's triumphant Euro 2024 squad, has been the star of the show with four goals, while Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi have formed a solid defensive partnership.
The final is a huge deal for host nation France. Only Brazil (2016), Spain (1992) and Great Britain (1908) are the only male teams to win Olympic gold on home soil, and for a number of their squad, this may be the pinnacle of their international careers.
Thierry Henry's men edged their quarter-final grudge match with Argentina 1-0 thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's fifth-minute strike, and they were on the brink of exiting against Egypt in the last four only for Mateta to force extra-time before Les Bleus ran out 3-1 winners.
Spain will represent a big step up in class, though, and it is La Roja who are fancied to strike gold in Paris.
