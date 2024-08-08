France vs Spain men's gold medal match prediction, betting tips and odds

Where to watch France vs Spain

Eurosport 5 & Discovery+, 5pm Friday

Best bet

Spain to win in 90 mins

1pt 9-4 BoyleSports

Already advised by Aaron Ashley

Spain to win gold medal

2pts 11-4 general

France vs Spain predictions

Spain were crowned men's European champions only last month and they can complete a golden summer with victory over hosts France in a heavyweight Olympics final at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

La Roja had to settle for silver in Tokyo three years ago but they look well-placed to go one better this time around and become the first European nation to win men's Olympic gold since their triumph in Barcelona in 1992.

Spain have impressed en route to the gold-medal match with their only defeat coming against Egypt in the group stage when they rang the changes.

They comfortably saw off Uzbekistan and the Dominican Republic in their other group outings and have eased past Japan and Morocco in the knockouts, winning their last two ties by a combined 5-1 margin.

Fermin Lopez, who was part of La Roja's triumphant Euro 2024 squad, has been the star of the show with four goals, while Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi have formed a solid defensive partnership.

The final is a huge deal for host nation France. Only Brazil (2016), Spain (1992) and Great Britain (1908) are the only male teams to win Olympic gold on home soil, and for a number of their squad, this may be the pinnacle of their international careers.



Thierry Henry's men edged their quarter-final grudge match with Argentina 1-0 thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's fifth-minute strike, and they were on the brink of exiting against Egypt in the last four only for Mateta to force extra-time before Les Bleus ran out 3-1 winners.

Spain will represent a big step up in class, though, and it is La Roja who are fancied to strike gold in Paris.

