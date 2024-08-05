Best bets and predictions for day 11 of the 2024 Paris Olympics: No stopping USA's Dream Team

Where to watch the Olympics in the UK and Ireland

Best bets for day 11

Anderson Peters to win men's javelin

1pt each-way 17-2 BoyleSports



Team GB to win Women's Team Pursuit

1pt 11-8 bet365

USA to score more than 106.5 points vs Brazil

1pt Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Paris 2024 Olympics day 11 predictions

Athletics predictions

Starts 9.20am

By Ian Wilkerson

The men's javelin looks one of the most competitive field events in Paris, with defending champion Neeraj Chopra heading the market ahead of Czech chucker Jakub Valejck, who beat the Indian by two centimetres at May's Diamond League meeting in Doha.

Anticipation will be at fever pitch on the sub-continent as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is also a live medal contender, but one thrower who represents good each-way value at 17-2 is former world champion Anderson Peters.

He took the global title in 2022 but soon struggled after sustaining an injuring when being thrown overboard on a party boat.

The Grenadian is back now, though, and threw 86.62 to finish third in Doha. He could be coming to the boil at just the right time.

Peters failed to qualify in Tokyo three years ago and that could provide him with further motivation to make another mark on the big stage.

Cycling predictions

Starts 4.30pm

By Jack Ogalbe

The second day of track cycling at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome is headlined by the start of the women's team pursuit, with qualifying on Tuesday and the first round and finals set for Wednesday.

Team GB lost out to Germany three years ago in Tokyo but bounced back to win gold at last August's World Championships in Glasgow. That was their first Worlds success since 2014 but their build-up to the Games hasn't been entirely smooth.

A freak accident for Katie Archibald resulted in two broken bones and several other issues after she tripped on a step in her garden, forcing a rethink among selectors.

Archibald was viewed as Laura Kenny's successor as leader of the women's endurance squad but Elinor Barker will instead head up the team featuring Archibald's housemate Josie Knight, who will be expected to do the big turns on the front, and debutants Jess Roberts and Anna Morris.

All barring Roberts rode in the final rounds in Glasgow but she is a classy performer and can help Team GB upgrade their Tokyo silver to Paris gold with several other nations seemingly in transition.

Reigning champions Germany have lacked something without the retired Lisa Brennauer while New Zealand, Italy, France and Australia all look set to fall short.

GB should win the gold but don't count out the USA claiming a medal. They are building a new quartet which includes newly crowned Olympic road race queen Kristen Faulkner, who has the power to carry her team with her.

Basketball predictions

Starts 8.30pm

By Ian Wilkerson

The 2024 incarnation of the Dream Team have unsurprisingly eased their way through the group stage of the men's basketball and there seems little hope of Brazil stopping the USA juggernaut in the quarter-finals.

LeBron James and company have posted three-figure totals in each of their pool outings and there appears minimal prospect of Brazil keeping the US superstars at bay.

Brazil conceded 84 points when they beat Japan and 86 in a defeat to Germany, so Steve Kerr's team look capable of putting up at least 107 against a team who won just one of their three games but still qualified.

