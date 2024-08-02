Olympics men's cycling road race predictions, odds and cycling betting tips

Where to watch cycling at the Olympics

Best bet

Remco Evenepoel to win gold in the men's road race

1pt 5-1 general

Jhonatan Narvaez to win gold in the men's road race

1pt 22-1 each-way general

Olympics cycling men's road race preview

After storming to gold in last Saturday's time trial, Remco Evenepoel is hard to oppose in the men's Olympic road race.

A 90-strong field tackles the 273km route, with the closing action taking place on a circuit around Paris's northern arrondissements, including three ascents of the Cote de la Butte Montmartre, the third of which leads into a 9.5km run to the finish.

The route has been likened to Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and Dutch world champion Mathieu van der Poel leads the market after finishing third in that event this year.

Two-time Liege winner Evenepoel skipped April's race, finished third at the Tour de France and then took time-trial gold, so his form is so good that it feels almost inevitable he will return to the top step of the podium.

Compatriot Wout van Aert, Denmark's Mads Pedersen and home hopes Julian Alaphilippe and Christophe Laporte will also have their backers but for those seeking more value, consider Ecuador's Jhonatan Narvaez.

Narvaez has been controversially selected ahead of reigning champion Richard Carapaz, but only because the route suits him. He won a similar stage at May's Giro d'Italia and is the type of rider who can stay hidden, surf the wheels and potentially break for glory.

