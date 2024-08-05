Olympic women's football semi-final predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

USA Women vs Germany Women predictions

The USA produced one of the most impressive results of the Olympic women's football tournament when they beat Germany 4-1 in the group stage, but they could be set for a tighter scrap when the pair reacquaint for a semi-final showdown in Lyon on Tuesday.

The Americans, now under the stewardship of former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, won all three of their group outings and the goal scored by Giulia Gwinn in their group contest with the Germans was just the second the US have conceded in their last seven matches.

Germany's games tend to involve plenty of goals – their nine outings before their quarter-final win on penalties over Canada had each generated at least three – but after tight last-eight ties for both teams, we could be in for another cagey affair.

That pool victory gives the Americans the edge and they should be refocused in search of their first Olympic gold since 2012 after being taken to extra-time by Japan in the quarters.

Trinity Rodman came up with the winner for the US in the 107th minute on Saturday and there could be few clear-cut chances on offer as Germany try to grind it out as they did in their goalless draw against the Canadians.

The Americans' class can tell in the end but this looks unlikely to be a goal-filled encounter, so back them to win a match featuring fewer than four goals in 90 minutes.

Brazil Women vs Spain Women predictions

World Cup winners Spain are short-priced favourites to find their way past Brazil in the other semi-final and reach the gold-medal match on their Games debut, but their recent results suggest they may have to be patient.

Spain won all three of their group games, but they were not without the odd sweat. They had to come from behind to beat Japan, needed a goal five minutes from time from Alexia Putellas to beat Nigeria and then did not see Brazil off until the closing stages of a 2-0 win, despite playing the second half against ten players.

Brazilian star Marta was sent off in that encounter and is still missing, but they shook off her absence to spring a surprise in the quarters with a 1-0 win over hosts France.

Frustrating the Spaniards will be key and the Brazilians will take encouragement from Colombia's performance against the world champions, who trailed 2-0 to Las Cafeteras before winning on penalties after scoring a last-gasp leveller in normal time.

Brazil will try and keep things tight early on, but La Roja's class could tell in the end and the 10-3 about the draw-Spain double result is attractive.

