Olympic men's football semi-final predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Morocco vs Spain

Live on BBC, Eurosport and Discovery +, 5pm

France vs Egypt

Live on BBC, Eurosport and Discovery +, 8pm

Best bets

Over 2.5 goals in Morocco vs Spain

1pt 11-10 Betfair

France to win to nil

1pt 23-20 Hills

Morocco vs Spain predictions

Spain had to settle for the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and although they lost to Egypt when fielding a much-changed side in their final pool game, confidence will remain high that they can go one better in Paris.

However, Morocco look set to provide a difficult test in the semi-finals and the Spanish will have to work hard to build on the 3-0 quarter-final success they enjoyed over Japan.

Two goals from Barcelona's Fermin Lopez helped them over that hurdle and they have looked at their best when they have been on the front foot, so it should be an entertaining clash with Morocco, whose campaign has been full of drama.

An opening 2-1 win over Argentina was not confirmed until hours after the game's apparent conclusion following crowd trouble and a VAR dispute, while they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Ukraine when conceding in the eighth minute of injury-time.

The winners of last year's Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations raised eyebrows with a 4-0 dismantling of the USA in the last eight and all of their games featured at least three goals. Given Spain also boast plenty of attacking ability, it is a surprise to see over 2.5 goals available to back at 11-10.

France vs Egypt predictions

France's progress to the last four has been almost as serene as the movement manager Thierry Henry used to display on the wing in his playing days, and it will be a huge disappointment if the hosts don't book their place in the gold-medal match with a victory over Egypt.

Les Bleus are yet to concede in four victories, the latest of which came in a bad-tempered affair with Argentina, which was settled by an early goal from striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who had a storming finish to the last Premier League season with Crystal Palace.

His former Selhurst Park colleague Michael Olise set him up for that one and there looks a strong chance they will be able to shut out the Pharaohs in Lyon.

Egypt struggled to make much of an impression in an opening goalless draw against the Dominican Republic and while a win over Spain stands out, that was against a weakened team.

They managed to get past Paraguay in the quarter-finals after equalising late on and coming through a shootout, but there is a strong chance that match, which was only on Friday, will have taken its toll, so expect the home side to progress without conceding.

