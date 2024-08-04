- More
Olympic men's football semi-final predictions: betting preview and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Monday's men's matches from the Paris Olympics.
Where to watch
Morocco vs Spain
Live on BBC, Eurosport and Discovery +, 5pm
France vs Egypt
Live on BBC, Eurosport and Discovery +, 8pm
Best bets
Over 2.5 goals in Morocco vs Spain
1pt 11-10 Betfair
France to win to nil
1pt 23-20 Hills
Morocco vs Spain predictions
Spain had to settle for the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and although they lost to Egypt when fielding a much-changed side in their final pool game, confidence will remain high that they can go one better in Paris.
However, Morocco look set to provide a difficult test in the semi-finals and the Spanish will have to work hard to build on the 3-0 quarter-final success they enjoyed over Japan.
Two goals from Barcelona's Fermin Lopez helped them over that hurdle and they have looked at their best when they have been on the front foot, so it should be an entertaining clash with Morocco, whose campaign has been full of drama.
An opening 2-1 win over Argentina was not confirmed until hours after the game's apparent conclusion following crowd trouble and a VAR dispute, while they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Ukraine when conceding in the eighth minute of injury-time.
The winners of last year's Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations raised eyebrows with a 4-0 dismantling of the USA in the last eight and all of their games featured at least three goals. Given Spain also boast plenty of attacking ability, it is a surprise to see over 2.5 goals available to back at 11-10.
France vs Egypt predictions
France's progress to the last four has been almost as serene as the movement manager Thierry Henry used to display on the wing in his playing days, and it will be a huge disappointment if the hosts don't book their place in the gold-medal match with a victory over Egypt.
Les Bleus are yet to concede in four victories, the latest of which came in a bad-tempered affair with Argentina, which was settled by an early goal from striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who had a storming finish to the last Premier League season with Crystal Palace.
His former Selhurst Park colleague Michael Olise set him up for that one and there looks a strong chance they will be able to shut out the Pharaohs in Lyon.
Egypt struggled to make much of an impression in an opening goalless draw against the Dominican Republic and while a win over Spain stands out, that was against a weakened team.
They managed to get past Paraguay in the quarter-finals after equalising late on and coming through a shootout, but there is a strong chance that match, which was only on Friday, will have taken its toll, so expect the home side to progress without conceding.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inOlympics tips
Last updated
- Best bets and predictions for day ten of the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Steve Palmer's Olympics men's golf final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Day nine predictions and best bets
- Olympic men's final predictions: Tennis betting tips for Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Day eight predictions and best bets
- Get ready for day five of Glorious Goodwood with Kwiff's £30 Surprise Bet
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: bet £5 and get £25 in free bets with Coral for day five's races
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day five's races
- Get £110 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Glorious Goodwood today
- Best bets and predictions for day ten of the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Steve Palmer's Olympics men's golf final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Day nine predictions and best bets
- Olympic men's final predictions: Tennis betting tips for Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Day eight predictions and best bets
- Get ready for day five of Glorious Goodwood with Kwiff's £30 Surprise Bet
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: bet £5 and get £25 in free bets with Coral for day five's races
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day five's races
- Get £110 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Glorious Goodwood today