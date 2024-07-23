Men's Olympic rugby sevens outright winner predictions, odds and betting tips: Exceptional Antoine can inspire France to gold

When does the men's Olympic rugby sevens tournament start?

2.30pm Wednesday

Where can I watch the men's rugby sevens tournament?

Coverage is available on BBC iPlayer, Eurosport 2 & Discovery+

Men's Olympic rugby sevens predictions & best bets

France to win Men’s Olympic rugby sevens

2pts 9-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Men's Olympic rugby sevens predictions

Fiji have won both men's Olympics sevens tournaments since it was introduced in time for the 2016 Games but France look the side to beat in the third edition held on home soil in Paris.

The competition has gained additional attention due to several big names from the 15s game switching their summer focus to the smaller-sided format to boost their nation's hopes of gold.

Hugo Keenan, who excelled in sevens before making it big with Leinster and Ireland, will represent his country in Stade-Denis and could form a formidable attacking partnership with 2023-24 Rugby SVNS series top scorer Terry Kennedy.

However, the real draw is Frenchman Antoine Dupont. Fresh from securing European and domestic glory with Toulouse, Dupont has also shone during his brief forays into sevens, including helping France win the SVNS series Grand Final, beating the Fijians in the semis and then Argentina in the final.

Dupont's attacking skills and strength at the breakdown make him a natural sevens star and he may feel he has something to prove after his injury-impacted 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign.

With a packed Stade de France supporting them, Les Bleus can get their nation's Games off to a flying start by winning gold on Saturday.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.